Lucky Flat Buyer Gets His Dream Home For ₹ 1/

Eden Realty Group, one of the leading real estate developers of Eastern India, recently organized a Lottery on 1st March, 2020 for the buyers who have booked their 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats at ₹1 promotional scheme at Eden Realty Group’s Solaris City Serampore and Solaris Joka.

“This is one of the many innovative initiatives from Eden Realty to encourage first time home buyers to book their dream homes. We are delighted to provide such benefits to our customers. In fact, each and every Solaris Project home buyer is a winner once they decide to book their dream home at Solaris, since they will be able to enjoy sustainable luxury living at an affordable price for the rest of their lives”, said Mr Arya Sumant, Managing Director, Eden Realty Group.

Buyers present during the occasion got elated when they were invited to come forward and take out the chits for the Lucky Draw in order to ensure transparency.

In the Flat Category, Mr Nirmal Chakraborty and Mr Aniruddha Chakraborty, joint applicants who bought a 3BHK Flat were declared the winners. They will be required to pay only ₹1 for the basic flat price to own their dream home at Solaris.

During the occasion, Mr Nirmal Chakraborty said, “We liked Solaris project very much and it is also near to our current location. We liked it so much that we booked the flat on the very first day we visited. In fact, we have already booked two flats in our family. We are very happy with Solaris and we wish all the best to the Solaris team”.

In other categories such as Car Parking at ₹1 category, there were 2 winners whereas in Floor Rise Premium Waiver at ₹1 category there were 7 winners and in Two-Wheeler Parking at ₹1 category there were 10 winners. Each of these winners will be required to pay only ₹1 to enjoy the facility in their respective categories where they were declared as winners. Apart from these winners, another 50 buyers got exciting cashback prizes.

Like this: Like Loading...