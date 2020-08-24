M. Tech Program in Geo-informatics at MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is offering M. Tech Program in Geo-informatics since 2019 and has been immensely popular since its inception. This is the only M.Tech Programme in Geo-informatics offered in the Eastern Region by any State Govt. University and is being offered jointly in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology & Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal. The program covers courses on emerging areas of Spatial Technology such as Satellite image Processing, Machine Learning, Geospatial Big Data Analytics, Spatial Data Modelling, Web GIS, Geospatial Cloud computing, programming for Geospatial Analysis using Python and Spatial Databases.

Scope of Subject in Research and Employability:

Geoinformatics deals with structure and character of spatial information, its capture, classification, storage, processing, and distribution including computing technologies and tools required for processing. Geoinformatics combines geospatial analysis and modeling, information systems design and human-computer interaction.

The need for trained man-power in this field has been ever increasing. This program provides an intensive training and practical implementation of various relevant aspects of Geo-informatics in demand.

This technology is very important for decision-makers across:

Academia,

Industry,

Environmental Agencies,

Government,

Survey and Mapping Organizations,

Public health,

Crime Mapping.

The present pandemic situation has enormous applicability of Geoinformatics in areas of:

Contact Tracing,

Hotspot Analysis,

Disease Prediction and Monitoring and many more.

Mode of Admission:

Admission to M. Tech. Program in Geo-informatics is through Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET) conducted by MAKAUT, WB

Eligibility

B.E. /B. Tech in Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Mining Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture & Planning are eligible to apply.

M.Sc. or equivalent in Geology, Applied Geology/ Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Mathematics/ Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology/ Environmental Science/Remote Sensing are also eligible to apply.

For more information about MAKAUT please visit:

https://makautwb.ac.in/