Madhya Pradesh tourism increases travel trade networking with TTF series in Eastern India

Madhya Pradesh is a state that reflects the true cultural heritage of Incredible India. Witnessing the growth and potential from eastern market, Madhya Pradesh tourism showcased its latest offerings with travel trade at one of the biggest travel fairs in India –Travel and Tourism Fair 2019 (TTF) in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The objective of participating in the exhibition was to strengthen consensual ties and emphasize on Madhya Pradesh as a world-class destination for Wildlife, Nature, Heritage, Pilgrimage, Adventure & MICE. With such participations, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to meet, network and share expertise with professionals who want to experience about various products and add to the increasing tourist footfall. Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to promote pragmatic knowledge between the buyers and the operators on the latest offerings and other activities along with along with increasing awareness about the diverse travel opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion, senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism said, “We believe that the true potential of Indian Travel &Tourism industry lies in the current epoch of new age travelers who are constantly looking at experiential travel. We focus to spread awareness on the same and highlight the various aspects of growth in the state which has taken place in the past few years. While the heritage and cultural aspect of Madhya Pradesh is already a vantage point as explored by Indian guests, however the key area of focus for this years’ participation would be to promote Adventure Tourism, Experiential Tourism, Film Tourism, Pilgrimage Tourism and Rural Tourism. We evaluate trade fairs as an important annual opportunity for B2B meetings or opportunities and creating a great network between the buyers and sellers in Tourism Industry.”

TTF series being one of the India’s largest travel trade networking platform, is expected to witness more than 2,000 Exhibitors from different Countries, 20 000+ trade visitors and media delegates in a span of 3 days. Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to promote pragmatic knowledge between the buyers and the operators on the latest offerings and other activities along with an increasing awareness about the diverse travel opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the major exhibition participations of the coming months, Madhya Pradesh Tourism will also be exhibiting in the Tourism Fair – Ahmedabad and many others. Besides, the exciting calendar for visitors to Madhya Pradesh kick starts with “Monsoon Marathon”, “Go Heritage Run”, “Cycle Safari”and “Adventure Activities at River Narmada”.Inevitably all these activities are very popular amongst the trade people and tourists from various regions of the country.

