MAKAUT Organised a Digital Corporate Classroom for Students

The Centre of Linguistics and the Placement Cell of MAKAUT, WB has recently arranged for a Corporate Classroom in digital platform to advise the students regarding facing of Interviews and Group Discussions (GD) with confidence. The topic was, “Take Charge of the Field: Facing GD and Technical Rounds with Confidence”.

The Programme Coordinator Mr. Shaswata Sengupta, Assistant Professor, Centre of Linguistics, MAKAUT, WB said at the outset that in order to be successful in professional life certain traits of personality and the ability of communication must be there. Learning through practice is the key to success in this area, as pointed out by Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra. Mr. Sengupta mentioned that this initiative is in alignment with Prof. Maitra’s endeavour to encourage the students learn these techniques. Mr. Sushanta Kayal, Faculty and Coordinator, Centre of Linguistics, MAKAUT, WB encouraged the students to actively participate in the GD Session.

Professor (Dr) Sukhendu Samajdar, Director, Natural & Applied Sciences and Professor-in-charge, Centre of Linguistics, MAKAUT, WB delivered the Inaugural Speech.

The Keynote Speaker was Ms Roshni Bhattacharya, Founder of The Mind Beyond, an institute for training, motivation and personality grooming. The aim is to strengthen professionalism to give a firm foundation to creating employees, team leaders and organisations.

In her discussion on Group Discussions (GD) conducted in various interviews, Ms. Bhattacharya gave the following tips to students:

· The moment one enters the GD Room, people start assessing the candidate by his/her appearance

· A GD stands on two pillars: Communication and presentation

· Communication is of two types: verbal and non-verbal

· A part of non-verbal communication is one’s clothes. The clothes also talk. Formal attire must be worn by the candidate

· Verbal communication includes tonality, volume, pitch, pace and pauses in one’s speech

· A candidate must speak for a limited time as other participants will also have to talk

· In a GD normally there is a topic, because there must be a direction for the discussion, which must be followed by all participants

· A GD has no winning or losing

· It assesses leadership skills, the ability to solve problems, ability to build interpersonal relationships and whether the participant is a good a team player

· A good etiquette is not to check one’s mobile phone while in a GD

· The Keywords of a GD have to be kept in mind and the candidate has to develop his/her thoughts on that

· A candidate should keep a note pad and note down the names of the participants, if needed, so that the names can be quoted later. This will give the message that the candidate is a good team player

· The important points must also be noted down for future references. One can develop one’s own idea from those points

The programme Moderator was Dr Anandarup Sarangi, Training and Placement Officer, MAKAUT, WB.



