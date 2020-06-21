MAKAUT Organised a Webinar on “Mental Well-Being: The Need of the Hour”
3 min read
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal recently organized a Webinar on “Mental Well-Being: The Need of the Hour”. Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Saikat Maitra is deeply concerned about the mental well being of MAKAUT family amidst this Corona pandemic and the subsequent Lockdown imposed by the Government. Prof. Maitra said that, “We may be irritated by seeing the same set of family members everyday in front of us due to our confinement but we should be grateful that we have got this quality time to spend with our near and dear ones. We should enjoy it and stay safe. People who are staying alone may fall prey to loneliness and depression, which can lead to addiction. So everybody must follow a routine and do physical exercises, listen to songs, read books and nurture their talents to stay mentally and physically fit”. The session was co-ordinated by Prof. Sujit Mukherjee, and the panelists were Prof. Sibamay Dasgupta, Prof. Indranil Mukherjee and Dr. Subhashis Datta. Prof. Dasgupta shared five recommendations that must be followed to keep mental stress and anxiety at bay. Other speakers also advised to stay safe and maintain psychological health. Good mental health and well being, and not simply the absence of mental illness, have been shown to result in health, social and economic benefits for individuals, communities and populations. Such benefits include: • Better physical health• Reduction in health-damaging behaviour• Greater educational achievement• Improved productivity• Higher incomes• Reduced absenteeism• Less crime• More participation in community life• Improved overall functioning• Reduced mortality. Thus we must remember there is no health without mental health and keep ourselves and our near and dear ones mentally healthy. About MAKAUT: The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging areas to develop, enhance and higher education.