MAKAUT Organized an International Webinar on Data Mining and Applications

Recently MAKAUT, WB has organized an International Webinar on Data Mining and Applications. The speakers were – Prof. Hui Yang of Department of Computer Science, San Fransisco State University and Prof, Sukanya Manna of Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Santa Clara University, California. They have explained the topic very lucidly.

The Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra mentioned the importance of Data Mining and Dr. Somdatta Chakravortty, HoD, Department of IT in MAKAUT, WB coordinated the entire programme.

At the outset Dr. Chakravortty in a brief introduction said that Data Mining is the process of analyzing data sets to find insights and decipher patterns, anomalies and associations involved in it. The main purpose is analysis of large data sets associated with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics and so on. The goal is extracting value from data which can be used in many spheres of life. eg., in self-driving cars, in order to prevent accidents, in the educational sector, for medical treatments and so on.

Prof. Hui Yang of Department of Computer Science, San Fransisco State University demonstrated:

How Data Mining can be applied to understand curriculum level factors that help students persist and complete their graduation. That helps to analyze the reasons behind dropout at the Undergraduate level. That is, in understanding students’ learning behaviour. Application of Data Mining to increase perfection in healthcare service. She gave example of such data analysis in Metro College Success Program. She explained how the choice of subjects in different semesters, progress in studies and personal, familial, socio-economic features influence persistence in studies.

Based on such studies, the students are guided to choose their subjects and thus help them in pursuing their graduation.

The next speaker was Prof. Sukanya Manna of Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Santa Clara University, California, The topic was ‘Looking Through Lens: Data Science’.

She explained brilliantly the vast arena of Data Science. It is a broad field, including data capturing and analyzing. In short, Data Science is making sense of data. Data Mining is also within the fold of Data Science.s

Data Science is used everyday in our day to day lives. e g., new friend suggestions in Facebook and other social media are common applications of Data Science. Common people everyday and in every moment are unknowingly applying Data Science. Data Science has become really popular in searching candidates suitable for jobs, by non-profit organizations in analysis etc.

The job of Data Scientist has become very important in the 21st century. There is a marked increase in the number of students at the Santa Clara University in the field of Data Science.

Data Science can act as a good prediction tool in stock market, where we need to have knowledge about finance and analyze data.

We are gathering data every moment, everyday. These data need handling, analysing and inference.

There are huge volumes of data which are used to recommend movies to each and every user, example recommendations by Netflix. Recently this Big Data Analysis has become the most useful tool for predicting COVID-19 trends also. This has helped connecting resources during this Lockdown period and make life bearable.

Thus, Data Science including Data Mining has gained an important position and has become inseparable in our daily lives as well as in every formal sector, including industry. It has opened up new avenues in every area, including the job market and will continue to do so in future.