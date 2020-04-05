MAKAUT Prepares Hand Sanitizer for Free Distribution and Campaigns Against Corona Virus. The Fight Against Corona Virus: A Great Leap Forward by MAKAUT, WB.Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is taking an active part in the fight against Corona Virus, under the skilful guidance of its Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra. He has prepared hand sanitizer according to the guidelines provided by World Health Organization (WHO) in his own initiative. It is being produced at the Haringhata and Salt Lake Campuses on war footing. Initially it has been distributed amongst the staff of MAKAUT. Prof. Maitra said, “MAKAUT will soon produce it in a large scale, so that the needy common people and various Government Departments can get it free of cost.”

Distribution of Hand Sanitizers prepared by MAKAUT will start soon as a part of the University’s commitment towards social responsibility. The University has also distributed masks to its staff and is campaigning against the spread of Corona Virus.

MAKAUT has also taken an initiative to meet the demand-supply gap of sanitizer in the market. The Assistant Registrar of MAKAUT Mr. Anup Kumar Mukherjee said, “Everyday 1000 bottles of sanitizer are being prepared. Each bottle is of 100ml. These are being sent to the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani, Haringhata Municipality and BDO Office.” The faculties like Dr. Somdatta Chakravortty, Dr. Madhumita Das Sarkar, Dr. Prasanta Narayan Dutta and several staffs took part in the preparing and bottling of hand sanitizers. The Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT always tries to inculcate social consciousness within the MAKAUT family and amongst the students. MAKAUT is making this fight against Corona in a war footing and is developing a team spirit and has the will of iron for protecting public health and serve the needy common people.

