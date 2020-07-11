MAKAUT, WB is Going to Commence Online Placement This Year

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is going to start Online Placement this year. Due to the pandemic, the entire educational and job structure is somehow in an inferior position. So, in order to cope up with the situation the University has decided to initiate Virtual Recruitment. Many engineering colleges under MAKAUT are laying the groundwork for the virtual placement season which is to begin in early November. The Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT, Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra in this connection said virtual recruitment is gradually gaining momentum. In his words, “Earlier, we had only a few companies who opted to select students without being present on the campus. Now, remote hiring will speed up.”

The Training & Placement Officer of MAKAUT, Anandarup Sarangi gave the following information about the Online Placement Situation in the University this year:

40 Students will be selected through online interviews by Infosys

IBM will be conducting online Hackathon for university students

Start Ups like Indusnet Technologies, Integrity Web Informatics, Basuki IT Solutions will be conducting online interviews for the students of MAKAUT

IT majors like Cognizant, Capgemini, TCS, Subex planning for recruitment drive through Online Mode.

Adobe Hackathon conducted for MAKAUT students by First Naukri.

Infosys Ideathon’s will be given free training on current topics like AI , Python Learning etc. for all branches of engineering has been conducted

The reason why campuses are opting for the virtual mode is to ease the placement process. The situation right now is in such an adverse stage that, this is the only solution to deal with this major crisis. Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra said, in this mode of recruitment, there is no contact between the recruiting team and the candidate and also there will be no cost of transportation. Thus by keeping in mind this Corona Pandemic Situation, Online Placement is practically the only alternative way and in future too it may be the suitable choice for many recruiters.