MAKAUT, WB is Going to Participate in The Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is going to participate as a speaker in the Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit, ‘CampusToCareer 2020’ on 12th August, 11am through a webinar along with the other universities. The summit is the opening session of CampusToCareer 2020, where the Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee is the keynote speaker. All the speakers will be discussing about the prospects of higher education in Bengal at the webinar. CampusToCareer is a webinar series geared towards emerging careers, presented by ABP Education. The Bengal Leaders’ Summit webinar will be moderated by Anjan Bandyopadhyay, the editor of Anandabazar Patrika Digital.

Significant speakers of the webinar – Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT; Mr. Taranjit Singh, Chancellor, JIS University and Managing Director, JIS Group; Prof. Suranjan Das, Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Anupam Basu, Director of National Institute of Technology, Durgapur; Father (Dr.) John Felix Raj, SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St.Xavier’s University, Kolkata; Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor of Adamas University and Chairman, RICE Education and Mr. Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Founder Managing Director, Techno India Group.