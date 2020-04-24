MAKAUT, WB Organizing Webinars on AR/VR

MAKAUT, WB organizing webinars on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) every Saturday amidst lockdown.Day by day it is being widely accepted that Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) technologies are becoming more and more important all over the world in various fields and also in the teaching-learning process. It is needless to mention that medical science, journalism, tourism and entertainment industry has undergone a sea change with the help of these immersive technologies. The reason is that, it is possible to penetrate deep into the subject by using these technologies. Experts are of opinion that these technologies will penetrate more into India also in the coming days.



It is in this perspective that the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB Dr. Saikat Maitra has taken the initiative to organize webinars every Saturday from 3 pm to 4 pm on various themes encompassing these emerging and immersive technologies for the students of MAKAUT, in the midst of lockdown to check the spread of Corona Virus. It was decided in an online meeting on 14.04.2020, attended by Prof. Maitra, other officers and directors of the university and Prof. Samir Mukherjee, Head Department of Emerging Technology & VR/AR/MR/XR of MAKAUT. Before lockdown, already a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for 10 days was conducted by MAKAUT at its Salt Lake Campus, with Prof. Mukherjee as a co-ordinator.

The FDP was inaugurated at ITC Sonar, on the 19th of December 2020. The session at Salt Lake Campus of MAKAUT was initiated by Prof. P. N. Dutta of MAKAUT and Prof. Samir Mukherjee on the 18th of January, 2020. The significance of the FDP was that, it was one of the first of its kind in this field in the country.



The first webinar was delivered by Mr. Gianluigi Perrone, on 18th April, 2020. He is from Italy, and is the creator of Dogma VR Story-telling Method. He is a pioneering movie director who works with virtual reality. He discussed on the ways to tell a VR Story, which was very inspiring for the students.



The second webinar will be delivered on 25th April, 2020 from 3-4 pm by Mr. Peter Vesterbacka, who is from Finland and is the developer of Angry Bird. Angry Bird is a 2009 casual puzzle video game. Inspired primarily by a sketch of stylized wingless birds, the game was first released for iOS and Maemo devices in December 2009.



The third webinar will be on 2nd May, 2020 and the speaker is Dr. Barbara Lippe fromGermany. She is the first VR series developer in the world. Dubbed “Björk of Virtual Worlds” Dr Barbara Lippe bridges creativity with a deep knowledge of the business of Extended Reality (XR) entertainment. Having created video-game characters and avatars for virtual worlds in Japan she went on to found entreZ, an award-winning VR content studio premiering one of the world’s first 12k stereoscopic 360 dramas. Barbara holds a PhD in game studies, was appointed Head of Curation at VR Days Europe and co-founded the LBVR Company Holodeck VR. Researching on the philosophical implications of XR she speaks at conferences worldwide and has been selected one of the 101 most influential women in VR.

The Schedule for Other Webinars is as Follows:

Laurent Chretian He is fromFrance,One of the co-founder of VR Days, He is a figure in Europe for VR AR MR XR industry, and organizes the biggest show on VR film Festivals in Europe Saturday9th May’20at 03:00 PM Petteri Jacobsson He is from Paris,Expert in VR Entertainment Petteri is recognized by the world for introducing VR entertainment in different areas. Saturday16th May’20at 03:00 PM Salar Sahana He isfrom SwitzerlandFounder,WVRF Salar is a veteran in VR in Switzerland, he is the man who put the VR Legal, Copyright and different aspects of the world. Saturday23rd May’20at 03:00 PM Eliza Flores She isfrom Brazil,Founder VR Film Festivals in Brazil Eliza, is a famous actress, very eminent and and important person in promoting Emerging Technology in South Africa. Saturday30th May’20at 03:00 PM

Prof. Samir Mukherjee, an international expert in this field and the coordinator of the webinars has elaborated the necessity of this technology in this modern age and how it can be amalgamated with engineering. An eminent personality in this field, Prof. Mukherjee is the Founder and Creative Technologist of VR AR Academia, India. His field of interest is amalgamation of art, culture and technology into a distinct bend of novelty. He is the Ambassador of World VR forum, Geneva, Director of International VR Foundation, Beijing, China and Chapter President ARVRA, USA. He believes, this endeavor will yield a good enthusiastic feeling to the students in the future. They will understand at least a little bit of the Global Scenario.