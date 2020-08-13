MAKAUT, WB Participated in The Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit – ‘CampusToCareer 2020

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal has recently participated as a speaker in the Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit, ‘CampusToCareer 2020’ which was held on 12th August at 11am through a webinar along with the other universities. The summit was the opening session of CampusToCareer 2020, where the Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee was the keynote speaker. All the speakers were discussing about the prospects of higher education in Bengal at the webinar. CampustoCareer is a webinar series geared towards emerging careers, presented by ABP Education. The Bengal Leaders’ Summit webinar was mainly moderated by Anjan Bandyopadhyay, the editor of Anandabazar Patrika Digital.

Significant speakers of the webinar were Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT; Mr. Taranjit Singh, Chancellor, JIS University and Managing Director, JIS Group; Prof. Suranjan Das, Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Anupam Basu, Director of National Institute of Technology, Durgapur; Father (Dr.) John Felix Raj, SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St.Xavier’s University, Kolkata; Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor of All University and Chairman, RICE Education and Mr. Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Founder Managing Director, Techno India Group.

Points are discussed by the Education Minister Shri Partha Chatterjee –

1. The centralization of national education policy did not require extensive discussion

2. Those who are at the forefront of the education culture standards of our traditional state are not invited

3. Bengali as a classical language has no place anywhere in the National Education Policy

4. Massive infrastructures of system change is missing in this policy and there is no description of job opportunities

5. This policy has broken the federal structure

6. This policy is not subject to consideration

7. It is important for universities/colleges to have infrastructural improvements and teacher efforts

8. A committee of six members, formed by the state government will submit their joint opinion to the to the West Bengal Govt by August 15

9. The Industry should come forward

7. The top level students of the state should continue their higher studies and job life in the state only as said by the Education Minister

The Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitran –

1. By looking at the present demand scenario more importance should be given to the professional courses

2. MAKAUT has all these professional courses. Before the students used to go outside to study all these courses but now the state has all these facilities. These courses are also there at all of the affiliated colleges under MAKAUT

3. MAKAUT has dynamic research parts and in the coming future days these will improve more and more

4. The students after learning all these courses are going outside to enhance their job career. This is improving the job markets

5. The industry infrastructure has been changed now. Now the demand of the small micro industry are increasing where West Bengal is at the top of the list.

6. In the coming future days, beside design thinking the focus should be made on Multi Disciplinary Collaborating Intelligence and Entrepreneurship.