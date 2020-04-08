MAKAUT, WB Starts Community Kitchen at Haringhata to Help the Poor During Lockdown

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has started a community kitchen at their main campus (Haringhata) for providing cooked food to the poor and needy people in and around the area.

Many of the daily wage earners, the vagabonds and several other people are not being able to procure food due to the lockdown in the state, imposed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. “We will be reaching out to 200 families daily with food during lunch and dinner,” said Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT. Assistant Registrar of the university Anup Kumar Mukhopadhyay is monitoring the community kitchen initiative that started from Friday. The university is also distributing rice, pulses, potatoes and oil among the poor and needy people.