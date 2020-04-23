MAKAUT, WB to Reward/Certify School Students for Co-Curricular Activities During Lockdown

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) is trying its best to help the students, including school children during the present crisis created by the breaking out of Corona Virus Pandemic. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. Saikat Maitra, has identified a list of co-curricular activities suitable for the school children, while they stay indoor.

MAKAUT hopes that such activities will help the students to overcome depression and be cheerful with their families, despite the present grim situation.





MAKAUT will reward/certify them for such activities to encourage them.

The list of Co curricular Activities for the School Students:

1. Theme Photography (photographs to be taken inside home, by selecting a particular theme) & publishing online

2. Video Film Making inside house using mobile phone & publishing online

3. Writing of poetry, story, blog & publishing online

4. Reviewing of story books, novels, films, documentaries, YouTube videos

5. Cooking recipes/cooking with video documentation

6. Recording of Song/Music (with photos/video documentation) & publishing online

7. Gardening within the house (with video documentation)

8. Helping parents and family members in household work/matters. e g., cleaning, reorganization of furniture, washing, decoration etc

9. Creation of Social Networking Groups to spread social awareness and give messages

10. Caring of Animals, Birds, and Elderly Person at home

11. Learning any skill like Language, Computer Programming etc.

12. Practising Yoga, Meditation, Exercise

13. Stitching, Embroidery

14. Covid 19 awareness posters, video and writing essays (Bengali and English)

The Following Categories Will Be There:

Category 1 – Nursery to Class IV

Category 2 – Class V to VIII

Category 3 – Class IX and X

Category 4 – Class XI and XII

University may conduct competition among the schools to award and certify exceptional activities of students. Schools and individual students can send their activities through the following mail Id:

schoolconnectmakaut19@gmail.com

Please Follow This Format:

Activities Details – Document/ Photo/Videography/etc

Name of the Student-

Phone Number-

Mail ID-

Address-

Class-

Category-

Name of the School-