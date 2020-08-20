MAKAUT, WB Ventures into Humanities and Social Sciences from Academic Year 2020-21

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is for the first time incorporating humanities, social science and allied courses in its curriculum.

The courses launched from this Academic Year 2020-21 include:

M.Sc. in Applied Economics

M.Sc. in Applied Psychology

M.Sc. in Applied Statistics and Analytics

B.Sc. in Economics

B.Sc. in Psychology

B.Sc. in Statistics

These are with excellent career prospects and there is scope for achieving employability in multiple functions as well as in diverse industries. Moreover, MAKAUT will include state-of-the-art content, suitable for today’s digitalised environment.

MAKAUT, WB has committed to making its education inclusive and holistic in the spirit of humanizing the technical ambience of its campus. Undaunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the intrepid, open minded and far-sighted leadership of the University under its Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra is certainly commendable. It was his plan to venture into various programmes in humanities and social science. Accordingly, the University is launching for the first time in its history, programmes in Social and Behavioural Sciences from this academic year 2020-21. In this context Prof. (Dr.) Sukhendu Samajdar Director of the School of Natural, Applied and Social Sciences said, “Introduction of full-time programs in social & behavioural sciences will humanize the technical ambience of the University campus.”

In a nutshell, the advantages of enrolling in the above mentioned courses of MAKAUT are:

Contemporary Curriculum

Computation and Communication Skill Development

Provision for Online Learning

Excellent Employment Prospects

Admission is open through Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020.

Admission is open through Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020.

M.Sc. in APPLIED ECONOMICS: AN OVERVIEW

Applied Economics is designed to build skills in economic reasoning and train the students in constructing and estimating economic models using quantitative techniques and econometrics. It aims to build a firm understanding of the fundamental tools of economic analysis in students, for application in studies and analyses of economic issues and policies.

CAREER & EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS: Applied Economics draws on economic principles to provide practical solutions for an array of industries including agriculture, aviation, finance, government, and international, domestic banking, consulting, nonprofit organizations. Upon successful completion of the course, postgraduates are hired in capacities such as Data Analyst, Business Analyst, among other profiles in the analytics field. Also there is bright prospect in Research Institutes, Colleges, Schools, etc.



DURATION: 2 Year, 4 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: Graduation with Mathematics or Statistics



SKILLS DEVELOPED: Analytical, Quantitative, Computational, Interpersonal & Public Communication, Project & Report Writing



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Using of Computer Aided Tools for Economic Analysis; Case Studies; Live Projects & Industry Internship; Real Life Data Collection, Analytics & Visualization.





B.Sc. in ECONOMICS



DURATION: 3 Year, 6 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: 10+2 with Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Applications



SKILLS DEVELOPED: Analytical, Quantitative, Computational, Project & Report Writing



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Using of Computer Aided Tools for Economic Analysis; Case Studies; Live Projects & Industry Internship; etc.



CAREER & EMPLOYMENT: Banks, NBFCs, NGOs, BPOs, Schools, MBA programs, etc.



M.Sc. in APPLIED STATISTICS & ANALYTICS: AN OVERVIEW

Over the years, Statistics as a subject has shown an immense growth in almost every discipline of Science, Commerce, and Social Science. Recently, many new areas of Statistics are emerging and are showing their significant importance to the age of data analytics such as Big Data and Machine Learning.

It aims at providing a rigorous training in fundamental concepts of Statistics, Mathematics, Economics & Computers which creates a strong knowledge base in Data Science domain. The University is to introduce two core business areas i.e. Marketing Analytics and Financial Risk Analytics to give a deeper insight of the business domain at the undergraduate level. The course will focus on blending theory with practical and industry application to enhance understanding and learning.



CAREER & EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS: Demand for personnel, skilled in statistical analytics is growing rapidly in the job market. Pretty much every industry is becoming data driven. Rising employment opportunities exists in Telecom, Entertainment, Insurance, Banking, Health Care, Pharmaceutical, Schools, Colleges etc.





DURATION: 2 Year, 4 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: Graduation with Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Application.



SKILLS DEVELOPED: A spectrum of basic to advanced statistical methods and their applications; Big Data Analytics, Pattern Recognition and Marketing & Financial Analytics; Project & Report Writing.



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Using of data mining techniques to analyze data, discover patterns, suggest analytical models to identify and respond to various patterns; A full length, year-long live project with industry.



B.Sc. in STATISTICS



DURATION: 3 Year, 6 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: 10+2 with Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Applications



SKILLS DEVELOPED: Analytical, Quantitative, Computational, Scientific Writing



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Extensive use of MS Excel, R Studio, Python, SQL to solve practical problems and projects.; Live Projects & Industry Internship; etc.



CAREER & EMPLOYMENT: Banks, NBFCs, Insurance, Schools, MBA programs, etc.



M.Sc. in APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY: AN OVERVIEW

Of all the problems that human beings have faced since the dawn of the recorded history, perhaps the most puzzling has been the riddle of our own nature. Many avenues have been explored, utilizing a variety of concepts, yet a satisfactory answer still eludes us. Today the problem is more urgent than ever, since most of the world’s ills-zooming population, global warming, ecological pollution, nuclear waste, terrorism, drug addiction, racial & caste prejudice, poverty– are brought by the behavior of the people. Indeed the quality of human life in the future, probably our very survival, depends upon an increased understanding of the fundamental nature of ourselves and the others.

Applied psychology is the use of methods and findings of scientific psychology to solve practical problems of human and animal behavior and experience. Emphases in applied psychology include vocational testing, teaching methods, evaluation of attitudes and morale, performance under stress, propaganda and psychological warfare, rehabilitation, and counseling.



CAREER & EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS: Demand for personnel, skilled in applied psychology is growing as fast as mental stress is rising in society. Pretty much every industry needs psychological counseling for its employees. Rising employment opportunities exists in Advertising, Sports, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutes, Health Care Clinics, Old Age Homes, Academics, Research etc.



DURATION: 2 Year, 4 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: Graduation with science/ social science/ humanities subjects.



SKILLS DEVELOPED: Knowledge about a spectrum of basic to advanced psychological methods and their applications; Counseling Skills; Behavioral Analysis & Forecasting; Computerized Statistical Analysis; Interpersonal Communication.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Using of psychological techniques to analyze behavioral information & discover patterns; Analysis of behavioral finance; Case Studies; A full length, year-long live project with industry.



B.Sc. in PSYCHOLOGY



DURATION: 3 Year, 6 Semester, Full Time



ELIGIBILITY: 10+2 with English



SKILLS DEVELOPED: Counseling, Communication, Computing, Report Writing, etc.



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Using of Computer Aided Tools for Psychological Analysis; Case Studies; Live Projects & Industry Internship; etc.



CAREER & EMPLOYMENT: Educational Institutes; Health & Geriatric Care; Media; etc.



