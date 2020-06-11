MAKAUT , West Bengal Follows the Concept of “LOCAL “ over “ GLOBAL “

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has taken its latest noble initiative of educating the students who are making their way to India from international university in this pandemic situation, by offering to continue their courses with the foreign and Indian faculty at a minimal cost . Additionally, the students will also be empowered to make use of the libraries / laboratories and other such practical means for an overall wholesome experience. Most of the students studying in UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the other part of the world are stranded in those countries because their universities have closed down and they have made hefty payments for these courses. They are in a difficult situation and MAKAUT is trying its best to ease through their offerings to overcome their uncertain future.

Due to the pandemic, their financial state is very uncertain at present. They don’t have money for food, lodging. Due to this crisis the entire education structure in abroad is getting hampered. The university doesn’t know when they will again reopen, online classes are happening but that also not on a regular basis. They are suspecting that the condition is not going to improve soon. In this dreadful situation all internships have also been cancelled and of course there are no jobs available too. The pandemic has put a stop button in the careers of the students and MAKAUT wants to keep the education active and going to make the students positive and overcome all their present difficulties.

Students may now have a reason to stay back. The Students who were not been able to continue their studies in the International Institution, or Colleges in other Indian states where they took admission due to the crisis triggered by the spread of Corona Virus, these students will be able to continue their studies in MAKAUT, or any of its affiliated college. The University will allow the students to take admissions through lateral entry in the technology and management courses affiliated to the university. Admissions of these students will be offered only if the colleges have vacant seats and the students have enrolled in analogous programs in the foreign countries that allowed credit transfer. The admission procedure of these students will be approved by the Expert Community. The students then can avail all the international online classes through the efficient faculty of the university along with practical lessons and the university will also provide them with certificate after completion their respective courses. MAKAUT, WB is trying its best to ease their situation and focus in their career building.

Dr. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB said that, “We are glad that MAKAUT has come up with such great initiatives where they will give a chance to these foreign students to complete their studies in their respective colleges at a very reasonable cost through a proper planning and implementation. This will not let their studies get hampered and at the same time will also create a new dimension for their career”. He said, if any student applies for admission, the procedure for admission will be as follows:

· An Expert Committee of MAKAUT, WB will have to give approval

· There must be a Course matching with the curriculum studied by the student in the previous university

· The college must have vacant seat for admitting the student

“We have decided to extend the scope of education in our university and our affiliated colleges for those students who will be compelled to return to our State from abroad or from other states due to adverse conditions arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. An expert committee has been set up to consider the applications of such interested students based on their current semester or subjects of study,” said Partha Pratim Lahiri, Registrar of MAKAUT.

Prof. Maitra proposed the initiative at the recent online meeting of the Academic Council of the University. Several colleges affiliated to MAKAUT have also placed their proposal during recent telephonic conferences. Some colleges have already received phone calls from students pursuing education abroad as the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is much better in comparison to some other states in the country and abroad.

The interested students can send their applications with their preferred course details at registrar.makaut@gmail.com for consideration of the expert committee, however, the admission will depend on the availability of seats and the subjects they are studying at present.