Make tea-time delightful with a set from Ficus!

Time to upgrade your crockery with fine china from Ficus’s chic collection, inspired by Nature’s fresh

vibes. Make a style statement as you sip from our tea and coffee sets that lend a graceful touch to

entertaining special guests. You can choose from our many inspiring shapes and delicate designs, as

you are sure to find something that delights you. Don’t wait: drop in at Ficus to make tea-times

warm, welcoming and fashionable!

Available at: www.ficusliving.com

About Ficus Fine Living

Ficus – Fine Living is a fresh new concept in branded furniture and home accessories. Inspired by

nature Ficus offers range of furniture, furnishings, home decors, artifacts and more. Associated with

renowned brand The Great Eastern Home, Ficus Fine Living draws inspiration from nature to create a

style that seamlessly blurs the boundaries between the outdoors and indoors to merge materials,

textures, colours, forms and finishing in ways that are contemporary yet timeless. Ficus keeps

introducing new styles and product lines by keeping an eye on global trends to ensure that the brand

experience of customers stay fresh and vibrant.

Do visit Ficus fine living stores not just for a great shopping experience but to enjoy the ambience;

the therapeutic beauty of the heritage district of South Mumbai where two of their attractive Stores

are located- at Byculla, Sri Lanka and at Surat. Our Vikhroli Store is tucked in the lofty and elegant

building inside Khanna Estate, which is spacious and calming; one can easily browse for hours,

enjoying a cup of coffee and going through the beautiful curios, furniture and art all of which make a

delightfulexperience.

Like this: Like Loading...