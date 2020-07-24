Make the occasion count with Surbhi Pansari’s ‘The Festive Edit 2020’

Being one of the most-awaited festivals, RakshaBandhan is

celebrated across India with great fun and fervour. Keeping in mind the popularity of this

festival among Indians across the world, Menswear Designer, Surbhi Pansari has launched a

collection of relaxed and comfortable garments, ‘The Festive Edit 2020’, to help make the

festival even more memorable.

The assemblage is inspired from the colours and the mood of celebrations in the country.

The designer has incorporated an agglomeration of classic Jowahar Jackets and Kurtas for

men this season characterized by her individual style and classic craftsmanship. The

festive collection has been curated with fabrics like linenand cool cottons.The collection is

a celebration of timeless and luxurious elegance. One can opt from the wide variety of

tasteful kurtas with an elegant vibe or a time-honoured Jowahar Jacket. The cumulation

also includes Bandhgalas, which have now become a ‘must have’ in every man’s wardrobe.

The colours used to create these masterpieces are Cherry Blossom, Midnight Blue, &Celery

Green.

“At Surbhi Pansari, we strongly believe in staying together during these unprecedented

times. We offer a safe and secure way to make purchases for your loved ones to wish them

the best of health. Our exclusive range of garments will make your siblings feel pampered

and loved in these trying times,” added Surbhi Pansari, Owner/ Founder, Brand Surbhi

Pansari.

Raksha Bandhan is special, for it celebrates the very special bond between a brother and a

sister. Naturally, a gift for an occasion as special has got to be equally remarkable. And,

so, this Rakhi, put in a little more thought behind your gift and let your sibling know how

much you care.