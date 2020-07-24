Being one of the most-awaited festivals, RakshaBandhan is
celebrated across India with great fun and fervour. Keeping in mind the popularity of this
festival among Indians across the world, Menswear Designer, Surbhi Pansari has launched a
collection of relaxed and comfortable garments, ‘The Festive Edit 2020’, to help make the
festival even more memorable.
The assemblage is inspired from the colours and the mood of celebrations in the country.
The designer has incorporated an agglomeration of classic Jowahar Jackets and Kurtas for
men this season characterized by her individual style and classic craftsmanship. The
festive collection has been curated with fabrics like linenand cool cottons.The collection is
a celebration of timeless and luxurious elegance. One can opt from the wide variety of
tasteful kurtas with an elegant vibe or a time-honoured Jowahar Jacket. The cumulation
also includes Bandhgalas, which have now become a ‘must have’ in every man’s wardrobe.
The colours used to create these masterpieces are Cherry Blossom, Midnight Blue, &Celery
Green.
“At Surbhi Pansari, we strongly believe in staying together during these unprecedented
times. We offer a safe and secure way to make purchases for your loved ones to wish them
the best of health. Our exclusive range of garments will make your siblings feel pampered
and loved in these trying times,” added Surbhi Pansari, Owner/ Founder, Brand Surbhi
Pansari.
Raksha Bandhan is special, for it celebrates the very special bond between a brother and a
sister. Naturally, a gift for an occasion as special has got to be equally remarkable. And,
so, this Rakhi, put in a little more thought behind your gift and let your sibling know how
much you care.
Make the occasion count with Surbhi Pansari’s ‘The Festive Edit 2020’
