Make this Father’s Day a special one by pampering your superhero, with JW Marriott Kolkata

Fathers make our lives special, even in these testing times. A day dedicated to fathers is exactly what we need, to give back to those special people in our lives who always have our back. This year, JW Marriott Kolkata has planned an exclusive curated table brunch for you to come and cherish your heroes with delectable food and warmth at the hotel.

The specially crafted brunch will be available as a set menu at the property’s all-day dining, JW Kitchen on 21 June 2020 from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, where guests can treat their dads to a scrumptious spread that will be served on the table. The hotel has always cared about the health and wellbeing of its valued guests and will maintain the highest standards of hygiene and sanitization at every step of preparing and serving your food, ensuring complete safety for you and your loved ones when you dine in.

JW Marriott Kolkata also has something special for those who would prefer to gift their fathers a memorable time in the comfort of their homes. The culinary maestros have crafted an eclectic Father’s Day delivery menu, offering a range of sweet delicacies such as “Mango Baileys Entremets”, “Raspberry & Chocolate” gateaux, “Praline Success (Salted Caramel, Almond & Orange)” and “Fruits of Heaven (Sherry soaked fruits with fresh cream)” cakes, and exquisite boxes of chocolate bonbons, which come in “Whisky”, “Salted” and “Fruit” flavors.

So come by or order in from your favorite luxury property JW Marriott Kolkata to make this Father’s Day unforgettable!

Here’s wishing you and your super-dads a safe and happy Father’s Day!

Venue: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Date: Sunday,21st June 2020

Timings: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Price: INR 999 A.I. per person

For more information, call +91 33 6633 0000, +91 90070 66262

Hotel Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery

Reserve your order at: +91 9007062262

Minimum Order Amount: Rs. 1000

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com