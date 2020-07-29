Make this Raksha Bandhan an extraordinary one with JW Marriott Kolkata

Raksha Bandhan, a day of celebrating the bond of love shared between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner and this year, JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a set of unique and exciting brunches, offers and hampers from 2nd to 3rd August, 2020, to make this occasion special for everyone across the City of Joy.

Guests can order in for a grand spread to be delivered to the comfort of their homes, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, to treat their siblings and family to some delectable dishes from the kitchen of JW Marriott Kolkata. The brunch at home set menu includes chats like “Victoria Dahi Vada and Papdi Chat” and “Karare Jalebi Chat”, vegetarian kebabs and biryani like “Gandharaj Malai Paneer Kebab”, “Tikha Chatpata Tandoori Aloo”, “Vegetable Dum Biryani” and “Kabuli Achari Aloo Biryani”, to name a few. The non-vegetarian kebabs and biryani choices include “Lal Mirch Murgh Tikka”, “Mutton Chapli Kebab”, “Kachhe Gosht Hyderabadi Dum Biryani” and “Kolkata Special Chicken Biryani”. The mains are accompanied by assorted Indian breads and “Langarwali Daal”. The desserts section features all-time favourites like “Rich Chocolate Brownie”, “Kaju Katli” and “Komola Bhog”.

Additionally, the hotel will set up an elaborate and sumptuous Raksha Bandhan brunch at JW Kitchen, the property’s all-day diner, with detailed safety and sanitation measures in place. The exquisite selection incudes mouth-watering appetizers like “Truffle Scented Hummus and Crispy Pita”, “Chicken Liver Pate, Crispy Baguette”, heart-warming soups, flavourful chats, live counters of Italian pasta and Mongolian delicacies, a wide range of kebabs and biryanis and decadent desserts such as “Apricot White Chocolate Chantilly” and “Kesaria Rice Kheer” to name a few.

Choose from an array of specially crafted luxurious Rakhi hampers and gift your loved ones the essence of JW. The “Delectable Mithai” hamper consists of a single piece of Rakhi along with 8 desserts including “Apple and Raspberry Peda”, “Strawberry Kaju Macaroon”, “Mango Chocolate Roulade” and “Kaju Chocolate Roll”. The “Sibling’s Indulgence” hamper comes packed with a Rakhi, delicious Mithai and exclusive desserts in jars like the “Motichoor Parfait (Motichoor Laddoo, Salted Vanilla Sable, Cream Cheese Bavaroise)”. The magnificent “JW Signature Hamper” is customizable and comes with a Rakhi, Mithai, four dessert jars along with lavish goodies like pralines, cookies, nuts, jam and boutique bath salts and soaps.

JW Marriott Kolkata has also put together an unmissable set of brunch and stay offers for families to indulge in and experience the superior hospitality at the property. The offers are valid for up to six persons for brunch and up to two persons for stay from the 2nd to 3rd August, 2020.