Fri. Jun 26th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

2 min read

Ever felt the rush in you to take a trip to the steepest mountains, thinking to hit the road for the longest drive of your life, or zip off on a motorcycle in search of adventure?  For those who venture out on these daring journeys; Wrangler is with you! The iconic denim brand Wrangler embodies the courageous spirit by making apparel that can handle themselves, while you go on about your everyday adventure.

This season Wrangler launches “Traveler Lite Jeans”, widening their best-selling range “Traveler”. Traveler uses knit-fabric combination, that look like denim; but feel like sweat pants. With the new addition of Traveler Lite, they have notched up the comfort quotient by using innovative knit fabric made with hollow yarn, making these jeans much lighter. Some of the Traveler Lite jeans also come with Silver Shield Technology to keep the jeans fresh even after multiple uses. These unique features in the jeans make it the ultimate companion for your adventures enhancing the comfort while also keeping the style up the ante.

More Stories

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

3 min read

New work-based leadership degrees launched at Newcastle University Business School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches Contactless pickup services

2 min read

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

2 min read

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |