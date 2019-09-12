Make Your Meetings Musical at Pancham Er Adday

Bengalis are very fond of adda. They don’t like to compromise their cherished adda for anything. They are seen in every corner of the lane with their childhood friends while sipping on a cup of tea with some retro music. Old Calcutta has a nostalgia with the music of R.D Burman a.k.a Pancham da, but inopportunely today’s generation does not connect themselves too much those music. But the City of Joy has given this generation an opportunity to enjoy the old retro music of Pancham da over some scrumptious food at Pancham Er Adday.

Pancham Er Adday, The R.D Burman themed café, located at Hindusthan Park, near Gariahat Fire station, gives you feel of remarkable music of the legendary composer. The café is specially designed with the portraits of Pancham da and light shades of movie poster in which he had composed music. This café will play only the classic RD Burman songs, serves the most aesthetically pleasing atmosphere with the collaged pictures of the legends Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. A side wall of this café illustrates a 3D oil painting of a musician and other corners of the café are illuminated with lamp shades and cushions with movie posters. The cafe will contain an enclosure to play games like chess, ludo, carom etc as well as for reading books. Each and every glass set used in the cafe will be engraved with lyrics of different songs composed by R.D Burman. People visiting the cafe can also buy CD’s, books and merchandise related to R.D. Burman

“Pancham Er Adday is a tribute to the legacy of R.D. Burman and is dedicated towards all the fans of the legendary composer. The café will serve as an ideal place to hang out with your friends, family and loved ones. The innovative ambience and the delightful delicacies will bound to stir some excitement amongst the food lovers of the city”, said Ms Amrita, Owner, Pancham er Adday.

Pancham Er Adday will mainly serve Continental and Mediterranean cuisine. The cafe will boost of delicacies like Classic Chicken Escalap, Navarin of Lamb, Sea Food new burg, Grilled Lamb Chop, Chicken cordon blue, Deep Fried Kalamari ring, Eggplant Aranchini, Vegetable Crostini, Italian Bruschetta and many more such luscious items which you can’t ignore to taste once you get into the café. A special Lavazza coffee will also be served engraved with lyrics of R.D Burman’s song. To freshens yourself up you always can go for some refreshing drink s like Watermelon Mojito, Mango Mojito, Blue Kamikaze.

Pancham Er Adda is the only destination for the adda lovers with charm of classic music, makes you revisit this place to drive back to the retro lanes of music. It will also occasionally host a special talk show or live musical program on R.D. Burman. So head up to Pancham Er Adda with your friends and family to have an experience of nostalgic “Bangali adda” with unique gastronomy. This café would cost meal for two Rs. 450/- (plus tax) and remains open from 9am to 10pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

