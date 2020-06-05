Making #TimeforNature can Save the Environment and Biodiversity

Heartfulness Institute (www.heartfulness.org), on the occasion of the World Environment Day organized a live cast ‘Making #TimeforNature’ in association with WWF, to spread the message of conservation of nature , saving the environment and biodiversity. Individuals, society, academia, government, and industry should collaboratively work hard to bend the curve of distraction to and make #TimeforNature to help rejuvenate, restore and reboot the ecology.

The Heartfulness Lifecast had eminent panelists like Mr Punit Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd, Ms Farida Tampal, State Director, WWF India, Mr Sarath Champati, Naturalist and Ecotourism Consultant who have delivered their keynote addresses and shared their real-time experiences with the nature while Dr Ananya Rao has moderated the session by posing most relevant queries with regards to the nature.

While speaking in the live cast, Mr Punit Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd, said, “Due to the Covid-19 status quo, everybody has to re-evaluate the future trajectory not only for the business but, also for the nature. Business world is also waking up to reality now and they are re-orienting themselves and consciousness is emerging. I think, the youth really cares about the environment and the government has the power to bring in positive change in this direction. Individuals, society should collaborate to conserve the nature for the future. So, love the nature, you can’t protect anything that you don’t love”.

He further said that his association with Heartfulness had been an absolute life changing experience as meditation helped to transmit the energy within to find evolution of consciousness which opens up a sense of wonder.

Another panelist Ms. Farida Tampal, State Director, WWF said, “From food security to biodiversity, the world is facing a lot of existential issues. We are witnessing a huge decline of biodiversity due to multiple factors including the climate change. There is a danger of 60% loss of species diversity in the coming future which is a dangerous and alarming situation for all of us, we need to immediately wake up and bend the curve for the loss of biodiversity. I think youth is the harbinger of that change”.

While explaining how the increase in locust population could cause bush fires and heavy rainfalls, Mr Sarath Champati, Naturalist and Ecotourism Consultant, said, “Despite the challenges and limited resources, there has been some change in India when it comes to conservation of forests and wild animals. However, the governments are still carrying on without taking into consideration ecological impact and are going ahead with some projects through the western ghat that can harm the biodiversity in the region. Hence, we should restore and reboot ourselves to protect the environment for the future generations”.

Heartfulness has been organizing unique programmes on every environment day to contribute back to the nature. During the last year on the same day, more than 200 employees from IT companies including Persistent Systems, Zensar Technologies amongst other companies, visiting guests and followers of Heartfulness, planted 5,000 saplings and they experienced a session of Heartfulness meditation and yoga as part of the celebration. Heartfulness has earmarked 25 acres of land to create a mini rainforest in Telangana and commits to planting, adoption and nurturing 10 million trees over one year as part of Heartfulness Green initiative across all its centres in India. Before last year, Associates of Google planted 300 trees in Kanha Shantivanam as part of its efforts to involve the community and spread awareness about the importance of growing trees and spreading the green message as part of World Environment Day initiative.

From the Australian Bushfires, the locust swarms threatening food security across the Horn of Africa and South Asia, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has been globally devastating for humanity. This period of emergency has also been a period of emergence. As the ancient wisdom of our elders converge with our modern scientific disclose, humanity is recognizing the sacred interconnectedness of all life on earth. The United Nations has declared the year – 2020, a Super Year, for the environment. This means, from beginning of this year, we choose either to make it or break it. Now, more than ever, it is time to act. To use the gift of the emergency, as an opportunity for ecological emergence.