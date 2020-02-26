Malini , the journey of a Young Novelist,rediscovering its long lost pride

Arpan Basak’s next ‘Malini’ is a short thriller revolving around an established young writer Saranjit. At 27, he has already completed four novels which have been widely accepted by the readers.

Malini is the story of writer Saranjeet who had seen stardom from very early in his youth. He was what he called himself a “method actor”. His last novel Malini, was a huge success with the readers. But suddenly he left the life of glam and glitter and the world didn’t hear from him again. Years later, a young journalist, trying to find a story, traces him down for an interview. What happened to Saranjeet? Who was Malini? All questions will be answered when you watch MALINI.

Supratim Saha will be seen in the role of Saranjit’s 27years old phase. Make-up will play a crucial play in the short as 19 years old Supratim will be turned into 27years old Saranjit.

Rituparna Sen ( Rii) will also be seen playing the role of Sreemoyee, the reporter with whos eyes we will be able to see the story and without whom the world would not know what had happened to Saranjeet. She is the one person who has, fighting all odds, tracked down Saranjeet and has convinced him to talk about his life. She is as eager to learn what happened to his life all of a sudden as the audience.

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee was especially pleased with the fact that conceptualization and execution of the whole project was done completely by a young team. “I found the character very interesting and i love that this whole project is being lead by young directors, actors and writers.” said Sujoy.

Apart from that Ananda Chowdhury and Aishi will be seen in a significant role.

While concept and direction are by Arpan Basak, cinematography will be handled by Anubhav Chatterjee. It will be produced by Biswajit Kumar.

