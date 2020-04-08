MamaEarth’s Free Hand Sanitizer Initiative

Mamaearth, a toxin-free personal care startup, in the wake of the COVID-19

pandemic has decided that they won’t profit from this situation by selling sanitizers and instead will give

them free to people in need through their 1000+ goodness ambassadors across the country. The only

thing that the brand asks in return is to Spread Awareness, not fear and panic. The “Spread Awareness

Not Fear” campaign launched by the brand calls people for action by spreading the right information and

avoiding panic and misinformation. Through videos & content on social media, MamaEarth is going to

emphasize on the guidelines set forward by WHO, for every individual to take necessary precautions

against the infection.

“The Coronavirus outbreak has created a public health emergency worldwide and there’s a lot of

anxiety and apprehension among people. It’s only with the right information that we can prevent

infection and ensure community health in the wake of this situation. Being a digital-first brand,

we believe in the power of social media platforms as a tool for sensitizing people and spreading

knowledge.” said Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Mum at MamaEarth.

In its bid to reach out to more people and spread awareness, MamaEarth has roped in bloggers,

Youtube influencers, and other partners, and appointed them as their “Goodness Ambassadors”.

Besides asking these influencers to share the WHO guidelines, MamaEarth is also sending them free

hand sanitizers for distribution among people like security personnel, healthcare workers, delivery

agents, domestic help, and others around them who need it the most.

“Though the panic around COVID had created a unique business opportunity especially for

personal care brands, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to the cause and not make

money out of the situation. By sharing the right information and sanitizers, we want to contribute

our bit in increasing awareness and checking the proliferation of the infection,” adds Ghazal.

While other brands see the COVID-19 outbreak as a business opportunity for spiking prices of sanitizers

and masks, MamaEarth yet again shows up as a responsible brand by working towards spreading

awareness according to the WHO guidelines. Even though the company does not sell sanitizers as part

of their business, MamaEarth has produced them, especially for this cause. The entire batch of sanitizers

has been manufactured strictly with 65%+ alcohol and other regulatory requirements to ensure 100%

effectiveness.

