MamaEarth’s Free Hand Sanitizer Initiative

Mamaearth, a toxin-free personal care startup, in the wake of the COVID-19
pandemic has decided that they won’t profit from this situation by selling sanitizers and instead will give
them free to people in need through their 1000+ goodness ambassadors across the country. The only
thing that the brand asks in return is to Spread Awareness, not fear and panic. The “Spread Awareness
Not Fear” campaign launched by the brand calls people for action by spreading the right information and
avoiding panic and misinformation. Through videos & content on social media, MamaEarth is going to
emphasize on the guidelines set forward by WHO, for every individual to take necessary precautions
against the infection.
“The Coronavirus outbreak has created a public health emergency worldwide and there’s a lot of
anxiety and apprehension among people. It’s only with the right information that we can prevent
infection and ensure community health in the wake of this situation. Being a digital-first brand,
we believe in the power of social media platforms as a tool for sensitizing people and spreading
knowledge.” said Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Mum at MamaEarth.
In its bid to reach out to more people and spread awareness, MamaEarth has roped in bloggers,
Youtube influencers, and other partners, and appointed them as their “Goodness Ambassadors”.
Besides asking these influencers to share the WHO guidelines, MamaEarth is also sending them free
hand sanitizers for distribution among people like security personnel, healthcare workers, delivery
agents, domestic help, and others around them who need it the most.
“Though the panic around COVID had created a unique business opportunity especially for
personal care brands, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to the cause and not make
money out of the situation. By sharing the right information and sanitizers, we want to contribute
our bit in increasing awareness and checking the proliferation of the infection,” adds Ghazal.
While other brands see the COVID-19 outbreak as a business opportunity for spiking prices of sanitizers
and masks, MamaEarth yet again shows up as a responsible brand by working towards spreading
awareness according to the WHO guidelines. Even though the company does not sell sanitizers as part
of their business, MamaEarth has produced them, especially for this cause. The entire batch of sanitizers
has been manufactured strictly with 65%+ alcohol and other regulatory requirements to ensure 100%
effectiveness.
About Ghazal Alagh: A Corporate trainer turned artist cum entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, as the Co-
Founder and Chief Mum at MamaEarth, is responsible for product development and community
management. Besides being a successful entrepreneur and devoted mother, Ghazal has been
recognized amongst the top 10 women artists in India, nationally and internationally. With a Bachelors in
Information Technology and Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts from New York
Academy of Arts Ghazal started her career with NIIT as Corporate Trainer, as a part of her role, Ghazal
trained managers and engineers from various IT companies in SQL, J2ME, and Oracle.
About MamaEarth: Founded by husband and wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, MamaEarth is Asia’s
first Madesafe certified brand that offers 100% toxin-free & natural baby and mama care products. The
idea of founding MamaEarth came from the duo’s personal need of finding chemical-free products. With
MamaEarth’s innovative product line, Varun and Ghazal have solved a common Indian parenting
problem. In a country where most of the baby products available are not safe due to the lack of safety
regulations, MamaEarth offers products that are safe by international standards and are filled with the
goodness of nature.
