Management Guru and Padma Bhushan 2020 Awardee Dr. Jagdish Sheth Joins UnoLigo Advisory Board

UnoLigo Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s first Customer Transmigration Platform company is very pleased to announce that Padma Bhushan 2020 Awardee Dr. Jagdish Sheth (Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Business at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School) will join its advisory board. Dr. Sheth has published more than 200 articles in leading journals and has written a number of books. His most recent book is Genes, Climate, and Consumption Culture. Some other books he has written prior to this include Chindia Rising, The Rule of Three: Surviving and Thriving in Competitive Markets, Clients for Life: How Great Professionals Develop Breakthrough Relationships, Handbook of Relationship Marketing, The Self-Destructive Habits of Good Companies, and The Accidental Scholar.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Sheth pointed out, “I am very excited to join the advisory board of UnoLigo in their journey to evangelize customer transmigration. It is very pertinent for brands and companies to improve on their customer engagement outcomes. UnoLigo and UnoBot have been at the forefront of demonstrating how technology can be leveraged to minimize cultural and social biases we all encounter as customers. It also reduces the risk of political and cultural correctness in their customer engagements. This is implemented across all customer segments, cohorts and micro-markets thus leading to powerful insights and analytics in the process.”

Adds Jehangir Abdullah, Co-Founder of UnoLigo, “We are very excited to have Dr. Jagdish Sheth a pioneer in the field of marketing, customer behavior and customer transmigration join our board. Having Dr. Jagdish on board reinforces our vision and commitment to keeping the customer at the center of customer transmigration.”

Kapil Khandelwal, Director EquNev Capital and popularly known as Father of ‘Quant Offshore Hedge Fund Investing’ in India amongst the Hedge Fund Managers in India and abroad had in January 2020, invested an undisclosed amount in UnoLigo pivoting the knowledge and platforms from its hedge fund EquNev-K1t Capital. Commenting on the development, Khandelwal remarked, “We are fortunate and blessed to have Dr. Sheth on the advisory board of UnoLigo to mentor us to develop and build customer transmigration as a concept in the emerging markets. This also cements my 2-decade old relationship with Dr. Sheth since my Wipro days when he was on its board. Over the last 2 months since our close of investment in UnoLigo, I have personally reached out to over 120 enterprise customers in India and there has been very positive validation on our product strategy and strong acceptance of our product value proposition. UnoLigo, in this short time, has already generated over 30 PoC across various sectors and enterprise segments. Dr. Sheth’s insights have been very powerful in the context of what we are developing on UnoLigo and UnoBot platforms.”

In a recent related story, UnoLigo’s algorithms picked up the gas leak and fire at ONCG terminal in Navi Mumbai a couple of months ago before Mahanagar Gas and Fire Department were officially aware. UnoLigo played a significant role to get a major disaster averted in Navi Mumbai.