Mani Square Turns Eleven

Mani Square, one of Kolkata’s most popular retail destinations, celebrated their Eleventh Anniversary today. Renowned singer Rupankar Bagchi joined CEO, Mani Group, Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala to cut a giant 160 lbs cake in the ground floor atrium of the mall at the largest birthday party in town.

The Eleventh Anniversary celebrations, a three day event, was kicked off on Friday the 14th June, with the entire mall decorated for the party in a colourful combination of crafty frames. From Friday the 14th June onwards, every evening witnessed fun MC-driven activities and game shows with attractive prizes inside the mall, enthralling the visitors. The action-packed range of performances included:

14th June, 2019 : MC-driven activities, game shows and instrumental music performances.

15th June, 2019 : Grand cake cutting by group CEO, Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala in the presence of renowned playback singer Rupankar Bagchi, to be followed by a performance by the artiste.

16th June, 2019 : MC-driven activities, game shows and band performance by ‘Kabyakatha’.

On the occasion, Mr. Prithwiraj Ganguly, Asst. General Manager – Mall Operations, Mani Group, said: “Mani Square has come a long way from 15th June, 2008, when it opened its doors to the people of Kolkata. We have always promoted the mall as a complete family destination with a wide range of shopping, eating and entertainment options, and a visit to Mani Square is today a regular habit for most mall visitors that has been internalized over the last few years. We really enjoy the special relationship we share with all of them.”

Speaking on the new brands that have set up shop in Mani Square Mr. Ganguly added: “The following stores have opened shutters in the last 12 months since the mall celebrated its 10th Anniversary: popular fashion brands W, Fabindia, Arrow, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, U.S. Polo Assn., Biba, 109F, Manyavar, Inc.5, Jockey, FCUK, Shopper’s Stop, Lavie, Health & Glow, PC Chandra and Jhalak. After Wow Momo, the latest entrants in the ever-popular Food Court were Moti Mahal with its wide variety of north Indian delicacies; the famous ice-cream brand, Baskin Robbins, which began serving its unique cones to soothe the inner soul from the scorching heat; and the world famous coffeehouse chain, Starbucks.

Like this: Like Loading...