Manipal Academy of Higher education, starts new initiative to address rapidly increasing older population

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started a new initiative recently, called The Centre for Studies on Healthy Aging (CSHA). The initiative, started in May 2020, was taken up in response to international and national initiatives to address the rapidly increasing population of older adults. The overarching aim of CHSA is to promote health and participation in old age. Besides the older population, CSHA will also address younger age groups and encourage them to be healthy and independent, so that they are able to participate in valued activities as they age.