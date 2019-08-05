Manipal Hospitals Achieves Medical Feat and gives New Lease of Life to 1.5-year-old baby from Tripura

In yet another medical marvel, Manipal Hospitals one of India’s leading healthcare performed a unique live saving cardiac procedure to save a 1.5 year old baby boy hailing from Tripura. Baby was suffering from a very peculiar congenital heart disease that could not be diagnosed at birth.

In a recent case of a 1.5-year-old baby, Dr.Kavya Mallikarjun- Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist at Manipal Hospitals successfully treated the boy who had an oversized heart. The case of this baby was extremely rare and heartwarming. Infact the parents were anxious as the baby’s condition was not being diagnosed and he was continuing to have frequent lung infections, abnormal sweating and was not putting on weight and had feeding issues as well.

Sharing details on this rare case, Dr. Kavya Mallikarjun said, “When I did examine the child I was surprised to hear a very unusual murmur in his chest and his heart rate was also not normal. Post diagnosis, I was completely puzzled as this was one of the rarest case that I had came across. The aorta, which is the main blood vessel which supplies oxygenated (good) blood to the entire body, normally arises from the left ventricle and carries blood to all the organ, in this case it was leading to somewhere else. Infact the boy’s left heart chambers were bigger in size than normal and the valve on left side had a significant leak, caused by an abnormal flow of blood from the aorta. Thorough examination revealed that the baby was suffering from congenital descending aorta to pulmonary vein fistula. Only 15 such similar cases have been reported worldwide so far thus making it one of the rarest and challenging case for us. Following successful surgeries and device closure of the fistulous communication in a cardiac catheterisation laboratory, the child was released from the hospital in June.”

In addition, Manipal Hospitals has also collaborated exclusively with Tripura Government for treating children suffering from congenital heart diseases under Rashtriya Bal Swastha Karyakram (RBSK) for providing free treatment. With an intent to give new lease of life to children born with heart disorders and provide them with world-class treatment, renowned doctors from Manipal Hospitals will visit Agartala every alternate month to screen children suffering from congenital heart ailments in camps organized by RBSK. In the past, the doctors have successfully treated 150 children with heart ailments and will continue to offer its nobel services.

According to the National Family Health Survey, the infant mortality rate (IMR) in India stands at 34 per 1000 live births. About 10% of these infant deaths can be attributed to congenital heart diseases (CHD) alone.

