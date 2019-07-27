Manipal Hospitals Bangalore launches its Medical Information Centre in Siliguri

Siliguri’s First Multi Speciality One Stop Information Centre

The Medical Information Centre would be a one-stop destination in North Bengal for information on various services of Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road

Siliguri, 27 July 2019: Leading Healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road announced the launch of its Medical Information Centre in Siliguri. Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road is eyeing to strengthen its aggressive pan India expansion plans by setting up a Medical Information Centre (MIC) in Siliguri. North Bengal now has a one stop destination for instant advises which caters to all streams of healthcare namely Nursing, Administration, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Cardiac Surgery, Gastroenterology to name a few. Dr Lokesh A Veerappa, Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road was present to brief the media at the Siliguri Journalist Club. The Address of MIC is: Excel MRI & Diagnostic Centre, Meghnad Saha Sarani, Pradhan Nagar, Opposite of Police Station.

MIC is Siliguri’s First Multi Speciality One Stop Information Centre. It is an initiative of Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road to prevent the loss of time in order to save lives and set a benchmark in the medical fraternity. People of North Bengal can get information about Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Hal Airport Road, medical procedures & tariffs. Pre-Consultation counseling with doctors along with monthly clinics by highly renowned doctors & Registration and appointment scheduling facility apart from offering value added services like travel assistance, accommodation at the MIC.

With the rich clinical lineage of south to the people of North East & first venture in North Bengal, India’s 3rd Largest Hospital, is eyeing a boost up in the healthcare sector and aims at solving the massive manpower and time crisis. With the focus to tap the demand, the Hospital is coming up with exclusive ventures in its successful operations in the Indian Healthcare Market and highlights the substantial steps towards improving healthcare facilities in North Eastern India.

