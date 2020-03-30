Mankind Pharma contributes Rs 1 crores to West Bengal Governments for ventilators, Personal protective equipment (PPE) and Medicines

With growing number of COVID- 19 cases in India,Mankind Pharma, joins the fight by donating Rs 51 crore to CM Relief fund to manage this disaster. Mankind will be donating ventilators, Personal protective equipment (PPE) and Medicines to the states reporting maximum number of positive cases. Mankind Pharma will be working closely with the Governments of Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Uttrakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, HP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal J&K, and Orrisa.

Mankind Pharma will work towards the betterment of public welfare in this these times of distress. According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, and Princeton University; the demand for ventilators in India is expected to surge to 1 million by July 2020, while the availability is between 30,000 and 50,000. Mankind Pharma, which is a leading pharmaceutical company has come forward to donate ventilators, Personal protective equipment (PPE) and Medicines to the Government hospitals treating Corona patients.

Says Mr. R. C Juneja, Chairman, Mankind Pharma,“ “This is one of the most challenging period that our country is facing today. At this moment what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against corona ( COVID-19) in every way possible. Being the leading pharma company of India we would like the fund to be Utilized for providing protective equipment to medical front-line warriors and Ventilators to those who have already caught the virus. Being a responsible company of the country we pledge to protect and empower our hospitals which can treat the patients more efficiently”

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 1000, as the Indian government unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus to help those hit by the 21-day lockdown. Mankind Pharma has recently released a campaign #thanksforbeingmyfamily that wishes well being of doctors, nurses, other medical staff and pharmacists involved in treating patients and risking their own life.

Mr. Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma says :” Mankind Pharma’s aspiration to become No.1 Pharma Company in India is not just about revenue but also by being No.1 in CSR activities by helping its nation & citizens in the time of such crisis”

Mankind Pharma is led by first generation entrepreneurs who are closely involved in the operations & therefore realise the plight of patients & their inaccessibility to medications & intensive care facilities. In addition to this, All employees of Mankind Pharma are contributing one day salary for relief fund.

Mankind Pharma stands true to its motto of serving lives.