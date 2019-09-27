Marathi movies to be screened at Mumbai chapter of 10th JFF

10th Jagran Film Festival, world’s largest traveling film festival, has announced the screening of four Marathi movies during the Mumbai chapter from 26th to 29th September. Four Marathi movies will be screened during the four day film festival named Picasso, Zollywood, Mardani Malva and Imago.

Picasso – Gandharva, a 7th grade student from a remote village in the South Konkan belt of Maharashtra is selected for the National Painting Competition. The winner gets to travel to Spain – Picasso’s birthplace – to learn the art. But entering the competition requires a fee that his parents cannot afford. With an ailing mother and a father struggling with debt and his own alcoholism, the chances of him being able to participate look slim. Gandharva’s father Pandurang was once an accomplished stage actor, but his addiction now stands in the way of him performing, which was his biggest passion as well as a means to provide for his family. Will Pandurang be able to fight his demons and bring his art back to life – not for himself, but for his son? Picasso is a story about fathers and sons, hope and dreams – of life imitating art, and how art can heal lives

Zollywood – When farmers retire from the fields and seek entertainment and recreation. The tradition of Zhaadi-patti theatre, referred to as Zollywood, takes over — a Rs. 400 crore industry that seemingly springs up overnight, with daily performances till the arrival of spring. We get a look into this world through the eyes of a group of enterprising people in the sleepy hamlet of Vadsa over three years in the early 2000s. Raja and Deepak are two such dreamers, who run a ‘press’ (Production Company) together; however, because of Raja’s dalliances with one of his actresses at the expense of their work, Deepak and veteran zhaadi-patti actor Narayan Rao part ways and form their own press. As time passes, fortunes swing and lives change, both for better and for worse, but the show never stops for these zhaadi-patti artists.

Mardani Malva – Mardaani Mavla explores the rise and popularity of Indian Mixed Martial art sport ‘MARDAANI KHEL’ and ‘SILAMBAM’. The cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune thrives to bring its deserved glory. A story of Mardaani Mavla, largely untold, delves into intricate details-challenges, politics and survival of the sport.

Imago – Namrata is a shy, introvert teenage girl living in a small village with her mother and grandfather. She is suffering from leucoderma or vitiligo, a skin abnormality. White spots on dark skin have set her aside from others. Weird, sympathetic, penetrating ‘normal’ eye sights have made her feel guilty and embarrassed for who she is and how she looks. Each and Every day is passing in hiding, and nights are overshadowed with utter embarrassment. She is not expecting a way out of her mundane life. One fine day a young and vibrant teacher joins her school. A fine young man with strong belief in freedom and self-pride, he creates space for Namrata to breathe freely. She finds solace in his gaze, relief in his presence. Her isolated bubble is about to dissolve in ether. Romance is kindling teenage desires. Unfortunately, not every desire is achievable and Namrata is no exception to this rule. Too much at stake, too much to lose, destinations seem far away, but the journey prevails the complexes, the taboos, the inner conflicts are about to resolve making her in to a different being altogether.

The world’s largest travelling film festival received an overwhelming response across the cities. The Jagran Film Festival started in Delhi from 18th July and has travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dehradun, Meerut, Agra, Hisar, Jalandhar, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The travelling festival will now travel to Mumbai on 26th September and will culminate on September 29th.

To register and to know more details, log on to jff.co.in.

