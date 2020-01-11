MarQ by Flipkart launches Intel-powered ‘Falkon Aerbook’ Thin and Light laptop

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of the intel-powered ‘Falkon Aerbook’ Thin & Light series of laptops under its private brand ‘MarQ by Flipkart’. In collaboration with Intel and Microsoft, two of the biggest ecosystem partners, the laptops come with Intel® 8th Generation Core™ i5 Processors in an ultra-sleek, 13.3-inch, form factor. Inherently known for delivering great features at competitive prices, MarQ by Flipkart is branching out to laptops to address the gaps between customer desires and current offerings.

Flipkart has emerged as a key destination for customers to buy laptops online. After analysing millions of customer reviews and studying the market, the company recognised consumer demand for sleeker and light form factors. This reflects the current demand trends based on advancements in processor and battery technologies. With this market shift in mind, MarQ by Flipkart, together with Intel and Microsoft, are looking to address this segment, keeping in mind the requirements of today’s users, who are constantly on the move by providing them laptops which address their demands at competitive prices.

Powered by cutting-edge technologies, unwavering customer-centricity and uncompromising quality standards, the laptops are designed specifically for young professionals and students, who are looking for slim and light on-the-go laptops. These laptops are consistent with Flipkart’s promise of great quality, tested rigorously to give users the best experience and value.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart, said, “Our private brand portfolio aims at creating and designing products that help customers fulfill aspirations without having to worry about budget constraints. Customers have left millions of reviews on our platform, letting us know their pain-points and the specs they desire. Through this, we have been able to develop the first MarQ by Flipkart laptop, designed specifically for Indian customers. The ‘Falkon Aerbook’ provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone’s reach. With the help of Intel and Microsoft’s expertise, we have developed a laptop that offers superior performance, designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India, said, “The incredible metamorphosis of personal computing over the last few decades has, to a large extent, been driven by customer expectations. Intel has been focused on working with ecosystem collaborators such as Flipkart to bring PC innovation to a growing, more technologically savvy customer base in India. We’ve worked on elevating the PC experience across the key vectors of performance, mobility, connectivity, intuitiveness and battery life. We are delighted that Flipkart has chosen Intel® Core™ processors to power their first range of thin and light MarQ laptops to deliver a high performance PC experience for on-the-go professionals and students with a broad spectrum of computing needs.”

: The laptop comes with 16.5mm slim design and weighs a mere 1.26kg Display : 13.3-inch full high definition and in-plane switching display offers a great viewing experience

: 13.3-inch full high definition and in-plane switching display offers a great viewing experience RAM & Storage : 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD storage augments energy efficiency, faster boot times, faster application loading times and better system responsiveness. Dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of upto 1 TB.

: 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD storage augments energy efficiency, faster boot times, faster application loading times and better system responsiveness. Dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of upto 1 TB. Processor : 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 for superior computing on-the-go

: 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 for superior computing on-the-go Sensors : Precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support provides seamless user experience

: Precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support provides seamless user experience Battery : 37 W-hr battery with a life of up to 5hrs optimized for daily on-the-go computing needs

: 37 W-hr battery with a life of up to 5hrs optimized for daily on-the-go computing needs Warranty: Door-step warranty support with 10000+ pincode coverage, highly-skilled technical specialists and genuine spares replacement. With call centre operations supported 12/7 from 9 AM to 9 PM.

The laptop is the latest launch in a slew of the MarQ’s 15 product categories spread across 50 variants. The laptop industry is a Rs. 10,000 crore market in India. Customers are increasingly shopping online for laptops, and over the next two years online penetration of the category is expected to grow to 53%. The Thin & Light (TnL) segment ( <2kg, <20mm) is set to take over the industry from 18% to 65% in the next two years and is anticipated to be the new industry mainstream in the coming year.

