MarQ by Flipkart launches New Range of Premium Direct Cool Refrigerators

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of 5 new refrigerator variants under its private brand ‘MarQ by Flipkart’. True to the brand’s ethos of ‘Better, Possible Today’, this new range of premium direct cool refrigerators comes with best-in-class features at affordable prices. The products are engineered for minimum environmental impact and, in line with the Flipkart Private Brand philosophy, will be manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities in India.

The MarQ by Flipkart direct cool refrigerators are available in 3-star and 5-star models. These models use the eco-friendly refrigerant R600a, which has zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). This latest expansion brings the refrigerator portfolio of the private brand up to a total of 7 variants. The 180L 3-star model is priced at ₹10,499 and the 195L 3-star model for ₹10,999. Both models are equipped with a ‘TurboChill’ feature that can make ice in under 2 hours(under moderate ambient conditions); a Moisture Lock to keep products fresh longer; Smart Storage Spaces with vegetable and bottle separators; and UltraQuiet technology to ensure operating volumes at less than 40dB. The 3-star models offer 35 percent more energy savings than a 1-star refrigerator.

The 190L 5-star model from MarQ by Flipkart is available for ₹12,999. The 215L 5-star model is priced at ₹13,999 and the 245L 5-star model for ₹14,999. All these models offer 55 percent more energy savings than a 1-star refrigerator and are equipped with TurboChill Technology; Moisture Lock; Smart Space; an in-fridge deodorizer; and a ‘Cool Booster’ feature, which provides up to nine hours(under moderate ambient conditions) of cooling retention in the event of a power cut.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Menon, Head of Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart said, “Flipkart’s private brands business is founded on our philosophy of putting the customer first. This new line of MarQ by Flipkart refrigerators is in response to sentiments expressed by customers who are more discerning than ever about the energy efficiency and the environmental impact of the products they use. These refrigerators will all be Made in India, helping us build the domestic manufacturing sector and increase savings for our customers. With our latest offerings we continue to do what we have always done – deliver great products to our customers at great prices.”

180L 190L 195L 215L 245L 3-star ₹10,499 N/A ₹10,999 N/A N/A 5-star N/A ₹12,999 N/A ₹13,999 ₹14,999

Flipkart customers can also avail MarQ Care, the specialised after-sales service program run by Jeeves, available across 3,000 plus pincodes. Through this, customers can avail installation, where necessary, warranty, and upkeep from technicians to cater to their needs.

