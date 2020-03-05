Marriott International And Mumbai Indians Announce Sponsorship Agreement For Next 3 Indian Premier League Seasons

Marriott International and the Mumbai Indians, the most successful and internationally recognized brand of the Indian premier League (IPL) including 2019 season champion today announced a multi-year partnership, giving members of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, exclusive experiences with the Mumbai Indians team. As Loyalty Partner for the team, the Marriott Bonvoy logo will feature on the upper right side-chest of the Mumbai Indians jersey.

As part of the agreement, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem their points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments that bring them close to the cricket action and players that make it happen. Packages involving these experiences will be available for bidding on Marriott Bonvoy Moments starting 16 March 2020. The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform gives members exclusive, VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more. Some of the experiences that the members can bid their points on to partake in include:

▪ Watch the matches from the best-in-class hospitality seats at Wankhede Stadium

▪ Participate in a kids-only Marriott Bonvoy Moments Masterclass led by the Mumbai Indians coaches

▪ Participate in a range of games in the players team room alongside the Mumbai Indians

▪ Stand next to team captains on the field during the official game coin toss

▪ Attend the ultra-exclusive Gala Dinner hosted by Marriott International for the Mumbai Indians team

Mr. Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Marriott International, South Asia said, “we are delighted to announce Marriott Bonvoy as the Loyalty Partner of the Mumbai Indians. This agreement extends Marriott Bonvoy’s belief in connecting members more with what they love, inspiring them to see and do more. We see great synergy coming through this association, including a host of exciting Moments that are set to elevate the cricketing experience for our guests. This is the first time we will be introducing money-can’t-buy experiences in India through our Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiential platform taking our guests to the heart of the action and even closer to their sporting idols. We wish the Mumbai Indians success this season.”

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “We are pleased to have Marriott International on-board as our Associate Sponsor for the next 3 seasons. At Mumbai Indians, we set the highest benchmark for performance and commitment and settle for nothing but the best. In Marriott International, we have a partner, which echoes the similar philosophy. We look forward to this partnership and hope that all Marriott Bonvoy members witness a great Mumbai Indians experience.”

To see the full range of Marriott Bonvoy Moments, visit: www.moments.marriottbonvoy.com

Not a member, join for free: https://www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/event3/s/en

