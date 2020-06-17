MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL PREPARES TO WELCOME BACK GUESTS WITH A LIMITED TIME OFFER – SAVE NOW, STAY LATER!

Marriott International today announced the launch of a steal deal! A limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia. Starting today, guests can avail any of the 3 complimentary offers while making their bookings till 30th June 2020. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail their stays from now* until 30th June 2021. Making the deal all the more sweeter, one can earn Marriott Bonvoy™ points with the booking of each stay.

Guests can opt for any of the following offerings at the hotels in Eastern India (JW Marriott Kolkata – 50% , The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat – 50 %, Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri – 50% & Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata – 30%), coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time. Whatever the kind of holiday you plan next, with Marriott you will find safe environs, first-class amenities and distinctive service.

Details of the offer:

Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the below offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com:

● Minimum 30% off on the room rate across all hotels

● Stay 2 nights and pay for 1 night

● Stay 3 nights and pay for 2 nights

Booking period: Until 30th June 2020

Stay dates: 01st June 2020 – 30th June 2021

In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene & sanitization practices across all their hotels. We look forward to welcoming you back!

Book now and enjoy a stay you deserve!