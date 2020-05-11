‘Marriott on Wheels’, Marriott International’s food delivery initiative now on Swiggy!

Marriott International today announced that their “Marriott on Wheels” delivery service initiative will now be available in more cities through an agreement with Swiggy, India’s largest online food ordering and delivery platform. This association would be the first of its kind for Marriott International hotels across India, as they adapt to this new model for their home delivery service. Marriott International secured preferred placement on the Swiggy network, making it a mutually beneficial tool that allows outreach and exposure to thousands of customers using the platform.

To start with, over 20 hotels in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Goa will be listed on the food aggregator’s platform. Each hotel has introduced a thoughtful and compact Marriott on Wheels menu consisting of their signature dishes, most suited for safe consumption and secure deliveries.

Enlisted and ready to serve via Swiggy are – the Marriott Suites Pune, Fairfield by Marriott Pune, Kharadi, JW Marriott Bengaluru, JW Marriott Kolkata, JW Marriott New Delhi, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal, Le Meridien Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram, Westin Pune, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai, Westin Chennai, Sheraton Hyderabad, Sheraton Grand Whitefield Bangalore, JW Marriott Chandigarh, Courtyard by Marriott Agra, Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway, Courtyard by Marriott Hinjewadi, Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore and W Goa. This facility will extend to additional cities, as more hotels join the service provider.

Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International said, “As we navigate and adapt ourselves to the new normal in all aspects of life, there will be a new balance in everything we do including our approach to the business of hospitality. The overall lifestyle changes and the manner in which we do business will have us taking a step out of the box, to ideate and create new experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers.” He further added, “We are pleased to see Swiggy becoming one of our innovative partners. Their strong market credibility and advanced distribution network allows us to offer a satisfactory experience in this ever changing and sensitive environment. This partnership will benefit our Marriott on Wheels initiative in the new normal as we feel food deliveries will be the new continuum going forward. We share a strong commitment at delivering a responsible guest experience, ensuring absolute safety from preparation to delivery of each order. With this new partnership we are gearing up to build on our progress well into the future.”

Swiggy COO, Vivek Sunder said, “At Swiggy, we are constantly striving towards providing exceptional experiences to our customers by showcasing restaurants with a diverse range of culinary offerings. As a preferred partner of Marriott International, one of the largest brands in the modern hospitality industry, we are delighted to come together and offer popular restaurants by different marques of Marriott on the Swiggy app. This association will deliver curated assortments from Marriott on Wheels to customers (of both Marriott & Swiggy) and bring their favourite cuisine and delights right to their doorstep.”

Swiggy will execute “no-contact” deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involve a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange. Both companies also have plans to expand this service to more hotels in other cities.