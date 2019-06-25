MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY ADDS TO ITS GUM PORTFOLIO WITH ALL NEW JUICY FRUIT®

Mars Wrigley Confectionery today announced the launch of JUICY FRUIT® Chewing Gum. The new brand launch is in line with the company’s aim to strengthen its portfolio in India and expand its presence in the Fruity Gums category in the country.

The brand will be launched in India with the proposition of “Itna Juicy Kaise” and promises todeliver a burst of curiosity in an unimaginative world.

JUICY FRUIT®, first introduced in 1893, is one of the oldest gum brands, loved by consumers across the world. It will now be available in India in a deliciousSTRAWBERRY flavor in a BUBBLEGUM format priced at INR 5.

Talking about the launch,Mr. Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, said, “The launch of JUICY FRUIT® is a significant step in our journey in India and reiterates our commitment to growing the market here. Mars Wrigley Confectionery has already made significant inroads in the fruity confections category in India, with the launch of Skittles® candy last year. With its proposition of ‘Itna Juicy Kaise’, JUICY FRUIT® promises to be a vibrant burst of fun and curiosity in the middle of a consumer’s mundane day. Consumers in India have shown us tremendous love for our products and we are confident that JUICY FRUIT®will be no different.”

The ‘Itna Juicy Kaise’ proposition will be brought alive through a robust digital campaign and supported by on-ground promotions, which will resonate with the brand’s belief that EVERYONE SHOULD LET OUT THEIR PLAYFUL SIDE.

The campaign promises to deliver on an imaginative variety of texture, flavor and fun experiences. JUICY FRUIT®’s mission is to champion curiosity and overcome barriers to it. This manifests itself through a video which shows two colleagues enjoying a midday work break over JUICY FRUIT® chewing gum. The duo cannot help but wonder how this gum is so juicy & hence implores ‘ITNA JUICY KAISE?’, the third colleague elaborates what is apparently common knowledge that what makes Juicy Fruit so juicy is the ‘’Juicedratics Equation’’ which is a super top-secret formula stored inside a safe, which in turn is in a vault stored in a volcano. You can click herewatch the film.

Like this: Like Loading...