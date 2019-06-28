MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY GOES LOCAL WITH INDIA INSPIRED DOUBLEMINT® PAANMINT

Mars Wrigley Confectionery today announced the launch of DOUBLEMINT® PAANMINT, a new, India inspired entrant to the freshness category.

Inspired by the local favorite ‘Paan’ flavor, DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint is the first product from Mars Wrigley Confectionery which has been developed exclusively for the Indian market.

The new product brand, under the DOUBLEMINT® master brand aims to widen its presence in the freshness category, a segment it leads globally. It is being launched on the back of extensive consumer research and shall offer the freshness of mint with the much loved desi flavour.

Talking about the launch,Mr. Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, said, “The launch of DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint is a significant milestone in our journey in India. It is the first time we have developed a product specifically for the Indian market in the freshness category. The new product builds on DOUBLEMINT®’s proposition of long-lasting freshness and gives it a unique, local twist with a flavor that Indians are familiar with and immensely fond of. DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint is a unique, differentiated product and we are confident that the product will be well received by our consumers here.”

DOUBLEMINT® PAANMINT offers a contemporary burst of freshness and flavor and will be available across traditional trade outlets for INR 10.

The new product is being launched in India with the proposition Pehle Paan, Phir Naya Connecshaan. This will be brought to life through an exciting television and digital campaign, conceptualized by creative agency BBDO India. A series of three comical TVCs depict people in situations where they unexpectedly choose to eatDOUBLEMINT® Paanmint before momentous occasions in their lives.

The first TVC depicts Pehle Paan, Phir Kanyadaan wherein a father dramatically stops the bride at her wedding altar, only to reach for a pack of DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint,which he offers to the groom. The second film sees a twist to the proposition by way of Pehle Paan, Phir Jaan Pehchaan. Set in an office space, it follows a new employee as she is introduced to her new colleagues. Just as she extends her arm for a handshake with one of the employees, the guy, instead of reciprocating, takes out takes out a pack of DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint and offers it to her, reiterating the adage Pehle Paan, Phir Naya Connecshaan.

The third film opens at a college where an awkward and nervous fresher is performing for his seniors who, in turn, are laughing at him. Post this performance, when it is time for the next fresher to sing, instead of being flustered, he reaches for a pack of DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint. His simple gesture of offering it to his seniors impresses them, reiterating the message of Pehle Paan, Phir Gaan.

