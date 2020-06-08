Mars Wrigley launches ‘SNICKERS® Store’ on Swiggy

Mars Wrigley has launched a dedicated online brand store – ‘SNICKERS® Store,’ on the popular online delivery app Swiggy.

The SNICKERS® Store will have well-loved brands such as SNICKERS®, GALAXY®, MARS®, BOUNTY®, M&M’S®, DOUBLEMINT® and ORBIT® that consumers will be able to enjoy from the comforts of their home. Upon ordering on the app, Swiggy partners will home-deliver the products in select locations.

Mars Wrigley’s partnership with Swiggy is operational across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai. In addition, products will also be available on the Urban Kirana tabs available on the Swiggy app in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. The company is looking at scaling up and covering more cities in the coming months.

“Mars Wrigley is using the digital commerce platform in an innovative way to reach maximum consumers. We believe, consumers are looking for occasions to treat themselves and creating moments of joy for everyone in the family, while they stay at home. We are ensuring the products that customers value, are made available to them with greater ease and in ways that remains protective of public health,” said Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, while commenting on the partnerships.

Mars Wrigley tied up with online delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo for last mile logistics partnership for their distributors across their network at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown. This has now been extended to the consumer-facing operations as well. Mars Wrigley has also partnered with Near Store to deliver in more than 30 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Mumbai. The partnership with JioMart has been live since the pilot launch in Mumbai last year and is an exciting opportunity for the business to remain innovative on the digital platforms.