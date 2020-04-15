Master the art of photography with Lumix India’s Virtual Workshops

At a time, the when virtual world has become the norm, people are harnessing the power of digital to stimulate their interest areas and hone their skills. Lumix by Panasonic is organizing virtual photography workshops titled #PassionNeverRests. These free of cost sessions invite all photography enthusiasts to join in for an inspiring journey in the world of photography. Offering a wide range of tutorials from basic to advanced techniques, the classes are designed to extend essential tips and tricks by experts. Panasonic will be organizing these workshops thrice a week till 31st May 2020 on social media platforms of Instagram and Facebook.

With photography becoming an essential part of our lifestyle, there is a huge interest from users to master this applied art. To bring these workshops alive, Panasonic has collaborated with celebrated photography influencers and Lumix luminaries such as Shoot Guru – Kshitih Shritak, Abhishek Singh – i.am.abhishek, PK Suri, Head of World Wide Studio, Niklesh Malkani, CupCake Productions, Vivek Gowda – Blink Films and Jassi Oberai – Xploring Light, who will share their insights and experiences across diverse genres and disciplines in photography, including wedding, travel, cinematography, vlogging, aviation, fashion and landscape, to connect and fuel the passion points of the participants. Along with the live sessions, Lumix will also be conducting detailed webinar workshops on Zoom for professionals on photography content, case studies and much more. The virtual workshops will be moderated by Hitesh Vig – National product trainer of the Panasonic Lumix range.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, “At Panasonic, we look for a silver lining amidst every dark cloud. Given the current scenario, we would like to connect with our consumers and help them hone their skills. We are happy to have the support of some of the experts in the field to share their knowledge and expertise with others and help them grow in this journey. We hope to synergize the energies and our passion to make each day a new learning experience.”

Schedule of the planned sessions

S.no Dates Trainer Platform Duration Topic 1 16-04-2020 Abhishek Singh Instagram 1 Hour Aviation Photography: how to create niche photography 2 18-04-2020 Jassi oberoi Instagram 1 Hour Landscape Photography 3 21-04-2020 CupCake Productions Zoom 2 Hours Tips & trick on pre-wedding shoots 4 23-04-2020 Niklesh Malkani Zoom 2 Hours Mastering creative wedding photography 5 25-04-2020 Blink Films : Vivek Gowda Instagram 1 Hours Shooting award winning wedding photographs and cinema 6 26-04-2020 Shootguru : Kshitij Sheetak Zoom 2 Hours Setting your camera for cinema 7 28-04-2020 P.K Suri Zoom 2 Hours Shooting destination weddings 8 30-04-2020 Neeraj Vishwakarma Zoom 1 Hour Macro photography shooting with available lights 9 02-05-2020 Abhishek Singh Zoom 1 Hour How to identify your niche in photography

Panasonic’s vast array of Lumix range has expertise in different photography practices like Lumix S1, Lumix GH5 & GH5s for still photography which includes wedding and fashion and Lumix G95 & G85 for motion photography which includes shooting Youtube videos a nd vlogging. For cinematography and especially in the content shooting for OTT platforms like Netflix /Amazon/Hotstar, Lumix S1H is certified as the most affordable power-packed camera with full feature upload. The previous sessions of #passionneverresets received over 1100 entries.