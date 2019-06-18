Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology comes up with a new set of Certification Courses and Diploma Programs

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal – a doorway to renowned

and advanced Knowledge and research programs, yet again has launched various new age professional certification

programs in addition to the existing certification and degree courses. The prolonged offerings are intended to meet

the market demand for talent with specialised technical and engineering leadership skills. Existing in-house courses

include Core Networking, Advanced Computational Science, Web Application Design, Artificial Intelligence, Data

Science with R, Data Analytics with Python. The other recent offerings include – Certification and Diploma Programs

along with partners such as PGD in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, 3D Printing, Web Development, C, C++ & Data

Structure, Virtualization, Network Administration, Drone Operation and Maintenance, Ophthalmic Care Technology ,

The Eye-Mitra Optician and Vision Technician , Food and Beverage Service, Food and Beverage Service, Front Office

Operations, Housekeeping, Front Office Operations, New and Emerging Technologies and Certificate Programme in

Soft Skills, Renewable Energy and Solar Technician, Food Production, and Big Data & Hadoop. The course

curriculum will be finalized through different Boards of Studies (BOS) of MAKAUT through coordination with the

respective partner. At the end of the curriculum successful candidates will be awarded with certification,

jointly certified by MAKAUT and the collaborating partners.

Some of the new Certification Course are described below: (Duration: 3-12 Months)-

 Python – Python programming language is currently the most popular language for Data Scientists

worldwide. It can help one build a career in Web Development, Games Development, Big Data, Web

Testing, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, and M2M & Smart Devices.

 Soft Skills – Soft Skills are the most crucial part in the whole career. This program helps one overcome

barriers to effective communications, in understanding emotions, address the most common mistakes made

in conversational as well as written communication, in knowing the importance of body language, anger and

stress management, speak without fear and a lot more.

 Web Development – web development has different opportunities around the globe. It gives flexibility of

earning money from freelancing, office, home, or anywhere. This program strongly helps in understanding

the computer network, extranet and internet, network topologies, definition of internet, internet

organization, growth of internet, features and services, multicast routing, broadcast, challenges in distributed

computing, emergence of web services, definition of DNS (Domain Name System)

 C++ – It is one of the most important courses when it comes to the IT professionals. The course will nurture

the characteristics of object-oriented languages; output using COUT, the set manipulator, type conversions,

inheritance, pointer, virtual function, streams and files, templates and exceptions, function templates, class

templates exception, etc.

 Cloud Computing – This particular course will strongly look into making EC2 instance, comparison with

Google Cloud Platform Virtual Machine launching platform, introduction to elastic container service, for

managing running application, elastic load balancing, elastic bean stalk in nutshell for rapid deployment

scaling & monitoring an application, AWS networking & content delivery & virtual PVT. Cloud, elastic load

balancer & Amazon auto scaling.

 Cyber Security: Cyber security refers to a set of techniques used to protect systems, network and data

from cyber-attacks. Cyber Security training and certification courses make you well versed with the

processes and practices followed for protecting networks and data from unauthorised attacks. The state

Information Technology & Electronics (IT&E) department has selected Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University

of Technology (MAKAUT) as its knowledge partner for cyber security. The university, which runs a number of

courses on cyber security.

 Eye Mitra Optician: With the objective to channelize the youth into entrepreneurship and other job

opportunities in eye health care sector a one year certificate course on primary eye care and optical

dispensing has been launched under MAKAUT (West Bengal) for the first time in India in collaboration with

Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre.

 Drone Technology: Drones are the bridge of the physical and digital world. They enable companies to

combine the power of scalable computing resources with pervasive, affordable sensors that can go

anywhere. One of the most popular commercial uses of drones is construction planning and management.

Software developers have created solutions that analyze construction progress with regularly captured data.

Drones are helpful to get a job in Manufacturing & Inventory Management, Food Services Industry,

Journalism and News Coverage, drone pilot, Film Making, Photography, Real Estate, Transportation Business

and many more.

 Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: Machine Learning is an application of Artificial

Intelligence, where machines are given access to information and are left to learn by themselves. In the twenty-

first century, Artificial Intelligence techniques have experienced a rejuvenation following simultaneous advances

in computer performance, internet data and theoretical understanding. Nowadays, it has become a crucial part

of the technology industry, helping to solve real-life challenges. The essential of Machine Learning using Python,

an integral part of the artificial intelligence paradigm is becoming the most sought-after skill. If you aspire to

secure the potential of machine learning and enhance your skills in algorithms this program can help you do so.

The program intends to establish a sound foundation on Machine Learning using Python and enable the

participants to learn the concepts in detail through a series of lectures and use cases.

 Health Informatics and Telemedicine: A vital part of Health Informatics is Telemedicine, which is the use of

advanced telecommunications technologies to support the healthcare system. Telemedicine refers to a wide

range of technologies and applications and can be defined as the use of medical information exchanged from

one site to another via electronic communications for the health and education of the patient and healthcare

provider for improving patient care. The growth of technological innovations such as high-capacity digital

networks, powerful computer hardware and software, high-resolution digital image compression, and the

Internet has had a great influence on the process of health care delivery. Within this framework, a course in

Health Informatics and Telemedicine includes the definitions, introduction to technical aspects of telemedicine,

the evolution of telemedicine and its impact on health care delivery, success and failure factors, and legal and

moral issues.

 Digital Marketing: At present marketers from different fields need the essential skills to recognise, integrate and

monitor digital tactics to intensify marketing activities. These courses provide an introduction to the fast-moving

digital world. The courses include the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing,

Online Advertising, Web Analytics for e-commerce activities, Data Visualization and so on.

 Geospatial Science and Technology: Geo-Spatial Science is the study of spatial information describing the earth

and the built environment. It involves Internet of Things (IoT), combined with Geographic information systems

(GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Remote Sensing, Surveying, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), Radar,

Drones, Cartography and so on.

In Geo-Spatial science, information relating to people, places, environment, ecology etc. are analyzed with the

help of Applied Information Technology. The course is appropriate for the students in enhancing their

employability in today’s competitive market.

 New and Emerging Technologies and Certificate Programme in Soft Skills: New and emerging technologies

mostly include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology, Robotics, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT),

Machine Learning etc. Recent survey shows, unless students embrace emerging technologies, they will not

be able to excel in their future career. MAKAUT, WB believes that with a basic and proper knowledge of

these technologies, students can be better placed at quality positions. That is why the University has

launched these courses with industry partners, who have expertise in these areas.

 Computer Software and Hardware: Hardware with Networking and Multimedia and a host of IT courses

with special emphasis on training students to help make them industry ready professionals. WIL is also the

Regional CISCO Network Academy for Eastern India and provides training on CISCO Certified Network

Associate (CCNA), CISCO Wireless LAN.

 3D Printing: 3D Printing is a method of creation that requires only some basic computer skills. This course

will allow students to discover for themselves the potential of 3D Printing. It is a good option for anyone who

wants to create a work of art, customize a product and so on.

 Virtualization: Virtualization has become a critically important focus of the IT world in recent years.

Virtualization technologies are used by thousands of companies to incorporate their workloads and to make

their IT environments calculable and more flexible. If one wants to learn cloud computing, one will simply have

to know the basic virtualization technology concepts.

 Network Administration: This is a three months’ Certification course in joint collaboration with ATA Info Tech

Ventures Pvt. Ltd. The course will focus on the design, installation, configuration, and operation of local area

networks. This course provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary to install and configure a stand-

alone and client computers that are part of a work-group or domain.

 Big Data and Hadoop: This is a three months’ Certification course in joint collaboration with ATA Info Tech

Ventures Pvt Ltd. It covers in-depth knowledge on Big Data and Hadoop Ecosystem tools such as HDFS, YARN,

MapReduce, Hive, Pig, HBase, Spark, Oozie, Flume and Sqoop. Throughout this training, the student will be

working on real-life industry use cases in Retail, Social Media, Aviation, Tourism and Finance domain using

Cloud. The student will understand what Big Data is, the limitations of the traditional solutions for Big Data

problems, how Hadoop solves those Big Data problems, Hadoop Ecosystem, Hadoop Architecture, HDFS,

Anatomy of File Read and Write & how MapReduce works.

 Drone Operation and Maintenance: Certification course is in joint collaboration with ASPIRE-IIT.

The curriculum includes introduction to drone technology, basic concepts of flight of drones,

rules and regulations, radio frequency, components used in drones, assembly, employability

and entrepreneurship skill development.

 The Eye-Mitra Optician and Vision Technician: The ‘Eye-Mitra’ Optician Certification Course is of one

year. It is a skill development training programme launched in joint collaboration with Susrut Eye

Foundation & Research Centre, Kolkata.

The Vision Technician Certification Course is also a one year course offered by the Pranavananda Institute of

Management and Technology of Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

 Ophthalmic Care Technology: Ophthalmic medical technologists take care of more detailed tasks given to

them by ophthalmologists. They also help with minor surgical procedures and understand aseptic techniques

and instrument preparation. They are able to assist the doctors in the areas of ocular mobility, colour vision,

visual fields, digital imaging, and tonometry. They are also equipped to help in cases of glaucoma and low

vision, test colour vision for amblyopia, create ophthalmic imaging, and calculate basic corrections for

refractive errors.

 Food and Beverage Service: The course intends to introduce the concepts of food cost control, costing and

beverage control system through numerous activities based on it. It emphasizes upon various operating

activities like purchasing, receiving, storing and issuing. This course is an overview of the management

practices utilized to direct, operate and control food services. This course will teach practical knowledge of

appropriate service behaviours for a variety of guest types, understands the concept and techniques of good

services.

 Food Production: Food Production is the process of transforming raw materials into prepared food

products. The Food production professionals are involved in either the daily operations of food processing,

or work for the designing of processing equipment. This course will prompt the learner to plan, organize and

conceptualize various events from culinary, managerial and service points of view.

 Front Office Operations: This course focuses on the organization and structure of hotels, restaurants, clubs,

and resorts. The student should understand the role of Front Office as the public face of the hotel, primarily

by greeting hotel patrons and checking in guests. It also provides assistance to guests during their stay,

completes their accommodation, food and beverage accounts and receives payment from guests. That is,

the students will develop knowledge and skills required for handling guest arrivals and departures. It will

equip learners with knowledge and skills required to work as part of a hotel/hospital/resort etc reception

team. They will also be able to understand the importance of using correct communication when interacting

with guests/visitors.

 Housekeeping: Students after completing this course will be able to give a professional touch to

housekeeping whenever they work in hotels, guest houses, hospitals, offices, shopping complex, resorts, etc.

This course will enable all learners to give a professional edge to their housekeeping skills. They will be able

to develop various housekeeping skills like cleaning, laundry, special cleaning, spring cleaning, etc and also

develop a sense of art while doing interior decoration.

 Hospitality Operation: The objectives of Hospitality Operation courses are to make the students aware of

the techniques of reception management, entertainment of guests, other visitors or strangers, resorts,

membership clubs, conventions, special events, and other services for travellers and tourists.

 Hospitality and Tourism Management: Travel and Tourism is one of world’s largest industries and it

encompasses Hospitality industry as well. Tourism and hospitality includes attractions management,

convention planning, customer service, event planning, food service, gaming, lodging, marketing, sales and

travel. Working in tourism and hospitality management can provide a job in hotels, airlines, restaurants,

transportation companies, tourist services, convention centres, casinos, sports teams and so on. All are parts

of a dynamic industry that continually needs skilled employees.

 Renewable Energy and Solar Technician: While oil, coal and natural gas remain the main sources of power,

concern about their depletion have lead to increasing use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind

and hydro power. Renewable energy technicians install, maintain and repair equipment that provides power

and utilities through these new sources. Renewable energy technicians are more commonly known by their

specialties, such as solar photo voltaic installer or wind turbine service technician. All have to do with

ensuring the efficient functioning of equipment that collect, generate or distribute power through

alternative means. Technicians must thus be able to set up mechanical equipment, connect wires and work

with alternative and direct current and other modes of power. All these require a proper training and thus

the scope of these courses is increasing.

Mr. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology said, “MAKAUT has come

up with its upgraded syllabus which includes the digital learning process along with the advance knowledge and

structure that will give a competition to other State University. At present, MAKAUT has a total of 200 Government

and Private engineering & management colleges. The University’s main motto is to increase the employment

opportunities. That’s why the university brings such courses that will not only help the students build their career

but will also encourage them to shine bright in their future. The students who are born and brought up here, will

now get all the facilities and consequently they are not bound to go to a different city for higher education.”

Like this: Like Loading...