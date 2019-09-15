Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Recruitment 2019 for Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal has invited applications for the
Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts.
with experience and knowledge. Eligible candidates can apply for the post online on or before 01
October 2019.
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Professor: a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date and/or As per State
Government rules (as noted above). a) An eminent scholar with published work of high quality
actively engaged in research with evidence of published work, books and/or research/policy
papers. b) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college, and/or
experience in research at the University/National level institutions/industries, including
experience of guiding candidates for research at doctoral level. c) Contribution to educational
innovation, design of new curricula and courses, and technology – mediated teaching learning
process. d) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based
Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as given in Table I.
Associate Professor: a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date And/or As per State
Government rules as noted above. a) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching
and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a
University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry excluding the period of Ph.D.
research with evidence of published work and a minimum of 5 publications as book and/or
research/policy papers. b) Contribution to educational innovation, design of new curricula and
courses, and technology – mediated teaching learning process with evidence of having guided
doctoral candidates and research students, as evidenced by Ph.D. thesis /co-authored
books/publications in peer reviewed journals. c) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic
Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as given in Table
I.
Professor: (a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date And/or As per State
Government rules (vide G.O. No. 142-Edn(U) dt. 28/02/11). a) Teaching, research, industrial and
/ or professional experience in reputed organization is desirable b) Papers presented at
Conferences and / or published in refereed journals is preferable.
Important Dates:
Last Date to send Application: 01 October 2019
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Professor,
Associate Professor and Other Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor: 02 Posts
Associate Professor: 08 Posts
Professor: 07 Posts
ABOUT MAKAUT:
The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice
Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL
UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West
Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following
a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated
June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and
has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and
also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing
innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized
ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate
courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging
areas to develop, enhance and higher education.