Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Recruitment 2019 for Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal has invited applications for the

Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts.

with experience and knowledge. Eligible candidates can apply for the post online on or before 01

October 2019.

Educational Qualification:

 Assistant Professor: a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date and/or As per State

Government rules (as noted above). a) An eminent scholar with published work of high quality

actively engaged in research with evidence of published work, books and/or research/policy

papers. b) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college, and/or

experience in research at the University/National level institutions/industries, including

experience of guiding candidates for research at doctoral level. c) Contribution to educational

innovation, design of new curricula and courses, and technology – mediated teaching learning

process. d) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based

Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as given in Table I.

 Associate Professor: a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date And/or As per State

Government rules as noted above. a) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching

and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a

University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry excluding the period of Ph.D.

research with evidence of published work and a minimum of 5 publications as book and/or

research/policy papers. b) Contribution to educational innovation, design of new curricula and

courses, and technology – mediated teaching learning process with evidence of having guided

doctoral candidates and research students, as evidenced by Ph.D. thesis /co-authored

books/publications in peer reviewed journals. c) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic

Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as given in Table

I.

 Professor: (a) As per UGC regulation 2016 as amended up to date And/or As per State

Government rules (vide G.O. No. 142-Edn(U) dt. 28/02/11). a) Teaching, research, industrial and

/ or professional experience in reputed organization is desirable b) Papers presented at

Conferences and / or published in refereed journals is preferable.

Important Dates:

 Last Date to send Application: 01 October 2019

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Professor,

Associate Professor and Other Vacancy Details

 Assistant Professor: 02 Posts

 Associate Professor: 08 Posts

 Professor: 07 Posts

ABOUT MAKAUT:

The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice

Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL

UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West

Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following

a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated

June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and

has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and

also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing

innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized

ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate

courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging

areas to develop, enhance and higher education.

