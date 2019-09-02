Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal launches Digital Marketing Diploma and Certificate Programmes
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West
Bengala doorway to renowned and advanced Knowledge and research programs, yet again
has launched new programmes of Digital Marketing Diploma and Certificate Programmes
in addition to the existing Certification and Programs. These programs, launched in
collaboration with Cambridge Marketing College (Cambridge UK) provide an introduction
and expertise to the fast-moving digital world. The programme includes the basics of Search
Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Online Advertising, and Web Analytics
for e-commerce activities, Data Visualization Analytics and so on. The event was
inaugurated by Mr Bruce Bucknell, Honourable British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata
and presided by Professor Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
University of Technology (WB).Cambridge Marketing College has been represented at the
event by its College Ambassador Mr. Nandan Sengupta. At present marketers from
different fields need some essential skills to recognize and integrate to monitor digital
tactics to further intensify marketing activities. India is rising as one of the fastest growing
economies on the global scenario. The opportunities for growth of business are
unbelievable, especially for digital marketing. At one point online marketing was just a new
way for brand and product promotions. It opened up a new form of media to peddle goods
and services. But within the past few years, the importance of Digital Marketing has become
something else. As the internet becomes entangled with everything we do, the importance
of digital marketing is becoming crystal clear. Today is in no longer only Digital Marketing; it
has become a digital market.