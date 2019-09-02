Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal launches Digital Marketing Diploma and Certificate Programmes

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West

Bengala doorway to renowned and advanced Knowledge and research programs, yet again

has launched new programmes of Digital Marketing Diploma and Certificate Programmes

in addition to the existing Certification and Programs. These programs, launched in

collaboration with Cambridge Marketing College (Cambridge UK) provide an introduction

and expertise to the fast-moving digital world. The programme includes the basics of Search

Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Online Advertising, and Web Analytics

for e-commerce activities, Data Visualization Analytics and so on. The event was

inaugurated by Mr Bruce Bucknell, Honourable British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata

and presided by Professor Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

University of Technology (WB).Cambridge Marketing College has been represented at the

event by its College Ambassador Mr. Nandan Sengupta. At present marketers from

different fields need some essential skills to recognize and integrate to monitor digital

tactics to further intensify marketing activities. India is rising as one of the fastest growing

economies on the global scenario. The opportunities for growth of business are

unbelievable, especially for digital marketing. At one point online marketing was just a new

way for brand and product promotions. It opened up a new form of media to peddle goods

and services. But within the past few years, the importance of Digital Marketing has become

something else. As the internet becomes entangled with everything we do, the importance

of digital marketing is becoming crystal clear. Today is in no longer only Digital Marketing; it

has become a digital market.

