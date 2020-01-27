Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal Participated Actively in The International Bengali Conference

MAKAUT, WB participated actively in the International Bengali Conference, organized by Bangla Worldwide from 23rd to 25th January, 2020 at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Pundit Ajay Chakraborty was rendering the inaugural song at the inaugural ceremony on 23rd January. Members of the Board of Bangla Worldwide and other eminent personalities were present at the conference. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB was one of the sponsors of the conference.

The conference was inaugurated by eminent journalist Mr. Snehasish Sur. Mr. Mustafa Jabbar, Hon’ble Telecommunication Minister of Bangladesh, elaborated on the transformation of Bangladesh into a Digital Country and mentioned that it was possible due to the merit of Bengalis. Justice Chittatosh Mookerjee, Chairman of Bangla Worldwide highlighted on the importance of an international conference of Bengalis.

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Dr. Saikat Maitra participated in panel discussions on “Trends in Technology Education & Collaboration in Technology Development” and “Trend in Media Industry/Infotainment– Digital Journalism is a Shift in News Reporting”. The professors of MAKAUT Dr. B. B. Paira, Dr. Shibamoy Dasgupta, Dr. Indranil Mukherjee and Prof. J. P. Shaw also participated in the panel discussions.

Prof. Debanjan Banerjee of NSHM, Mr. Ayanangshu Banerjee, Mr. Pradeep

Chopra of iLead and Prof. Sibamoy Dasgupta were present at the Panel Discussion on Media Science. Prof. Maitra emphasized on the creation of new jobs in order to utilize the manpower in every sphere and achieve economic development. The Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT handed over the mementos to the respected professors of MAKAUT and other institutions.

