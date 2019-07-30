Max Fashion launches Pre Autumn Collection

India’s leading fashion brand Max Fashion launched its Pre Autumn Collection in Kolkata. The collection starts at just Rs.599/-. There is an exciting offer for the customers; they can get a Wireless Avenger Headphone on shopping of Rs3,999 & above. The collection is available at nearest Max Store.

Max is ready to celebrate the season with its Pre Autumn Collection in the most trendy and stylish way. Max has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion and quality for the entire family. Max offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends for men, women and kids.

About Max Fashion: Max is a leading fashion brand, now available online at MaxFashion.com and on Android & iPhone apps offering customers a one stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 19 countries and in India, Max has more than 250 stores across 100 cities.

Like this: Like Loading...