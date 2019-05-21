Tue. May 21st, 2019

Max Fashion to organize Max Little Icon in Guwahati

4 hours ago

Leading value fashion brand Max Fashion announces to organize the highly-awaited initiative for kids, Max Little Icon in Guwahati. Max Little icon brings the opportunity to prove that with ‘Every Kid Is a Super hero.’ A fun-filled contest where kids can showcase their talent in singing, dancing and drawing competition and get exciting prizes! Aimed at children between the ages of 2-4 years and 5-10 years, Max Little Icon is an initiative to identify and reward the kids for their unique talents. Registrations are Open till 22nd May 2019. Participants can visit Max Store or register online by visiting – http://www.maxkidsfestival.com/#reg-form. Auditions and Finale will be held on 25th May 2019 at Fortune Tower, Max Fashion Store.

DETAILS TO KNOW:

Participant Categories: 2-4 years, 5-10 years.

Registrations: Open till 22nd May 2019 (Max Store) or visit – http://www.maxkidsfestival.com/#reg-form

Auditions & Finale: 25th May 2019

Venue: Fortune Tower, Max Fashion Store

