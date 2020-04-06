Max Life encourages Indians to Beat the Indoor Blues with its 21 Day Difference Challenge

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company”) in an effort to reinforce the need to stay safe, stay indoors, and spend more time with family, has initiated a 21-day challenge titled #The21DayDifference. The 21-day challenge follows through on Max Life’s belief ‘You Are the Difference’ which iterates that as an individual, it is You, who brings a difference to the lives of your loved ones and these 21 days is an opportunity to be the difference to your loved ones. The challenge encourages people to pursue ‘mindful living’ by making small changes in their life that can have a big impact on their overall health and wellbeing.

As part of this exercise, Max Life puts up a different challenge to undertake during the day via its Facebook and Instagram handles. This gives participants and the social audience at large the opportunity to digitally connect with like-minded people in the days of lockdown, gain new perspective, and also gives them a platform to inspire and be inspired by others actively involved in the challenge. Ranging from physical, mental, to emotional challenges, #The21DayDifference challenge comprises of holistic tasks that are easy and fun for all ages to participate in. These simple tasks help the entire family to keep physically, mentally, and emotionally active.

Started on 26th March, so far the challenge has witnessed participants undertake fun activities such as #TheCHAI, #TheIronMan, #TheCleanCupboard, #SpecialDinnerNight, to name a few. Max Life invites families to join the #The21DayDifference movement and work their way towards adopting mindful living.