Max Little Icon Finale held in Patna

India’s leading fashion brand Max Fashion concluded its Max little icon 2019 with an amazing show at the finale. The finale was held at Pushpanjali Mall. Max little iconis a platform that lets the kids showcase their talent and get recognition in their very own city. It encourages little champs and divas to participate and showcase their talent in singing, dancing, drawing competition. Max Little icon is the annual festival organised by Max Fashion. This is a platform where the kids and their parents get an opportunity to spend some good time with each other. Over the last 8 years, this festival has managed to get vast reach and popularity in the country. This festival also allows the kids to showcase their hidden talents.

Aditya Raj (Drawing), Priyanshi Mishra (Dancing) and Garv Gupta (Singing) won the title for drawing, dancing and singing competition respectively, at the grand finale of Max Little icon 2019, Patna. This year the show was judged by Manoj Kumar – Well known Singer and actor, Arun Kumar Munna – popular fine arts artist and Nandkishor Mehta – Known actor, dance master and fight master.

Mr Rajib Mukherjee, AVP east & Central India- Max Fashion said, “As this is our 8th edition, we continue to involve with our customers through innovative, fun and engaging creativities. Max little icon was specially intended to engage with the kids and their families. We see numbers of kids registering to our platform every year and their parents supporting them. We hope to enhance their fun as they enjoy their summer holidays. We are excited to host Max little icon in 55 cities this year and reach as many families and kids as possible.”

“Like always, the focus of the show will be on the talent par quality, the fun and the passion the kids share through several stages of progression.” Mukherjee added.

Commenting on the Finale, Nandkishor Mehta– “The way they performed in front of unknown audience is worth appreciating. I would like to thank Max Fashion for such initiatives and supporting the kids to showcase their talent and build their confidence.”

I am thankful to Max for giving me the opportunity to witness the talent in the city. These kids have great talent and passion for everything, be it dancing, singing, drawing wing, and many more. I am going back with a bagful of memories. I wish good luck to all kids here and keep growing.”Arun Kumar Munnasaid.

Manoj Kumar “I have been part of many shows earlier, but I have never felt so splendid. These kids are in born stars. They have such a wonderful positive vibe within.”

