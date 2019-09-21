Maxi Vision & TANA to organize Mega Free Eye camp in Vijayawada on 22nd Sept

Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital in association with TANA (Telugu association of North America) & Free cataract operation association willorganize mega free eye campon Sunday 22nd Sept 2019.

Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy – Founder – Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital will inaugurate the Eye camp and representatives from TANA (Telugu association of North America) Mr. Yugender & Free cataract operation association will also attend the program as guests.

We are expecting 1500 plus people to attend the free eye camp, said Mr.Arjun –Vice President, Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital.

Free Eye camp details as follows:

Venue of the camp: Zilla Parishat High School, Nidamanuru Village, Vijayawada Rural, Krishna District.

Date ; 22nd Sept 2019,Sunday

Time : 9.00am to 3.00pm

Patients can contact: Mr.Ravi Kumar 9390035951 for information

