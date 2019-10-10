MaxiVision aims to be a 500 crores group company by 2024: Dr.GSK Velu

MaxiVision has added another feather in its cap as it has acquired Sharat laser Eye hospital of Warangal and carved its way to be the leader in Eye health care in India. This dynamic joint venture will covet leadership in Indian vision care segment with chain of super speciality eye hospitals across the country . MaxiVision group are the pioneers in various cutting edge eye care technologies while Dr.Sharat and his team of doctors under Dr Sharat laser eye hospital is fore runner in eye care services in Telangana.The new Joint venture has been named as ”Sharat MaxiVision eye hospital”after it has forged an alliance today with Sharat laser Eye hospital of Warangal.

Speaking on the Occasion Dr.GSK Velu – Chairman, MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye hospitals group & Trivitron Healthcare, said with the new Joint venture MaxiVision has emerged as an undisputed leader in eye care sector in both the telugu states i.e Telangana & Andhra Pradesh and aims high to be the second largest eye care services provider in India in the years to come. We are happy to forge an alliance with Dr.Sarath Babu Chilukuri, a leading eye care practitioner, in district of Warangal and joined hands to this enterprise. Dr.Sharath is one of the largest eye care practice in Warangal, with Super Speciality technology, and specialists. Dr.Sharath Eye hospital is one of the first eye hospitals to have NABH accreditation amongst eye care players in the region. He is also actively involved in various academic and research forums, and conduct advanced surgical training programs for budding ophthalmologists in India and Overseas. With over 400 people walking in to his enterprise for eye care, he need additional strengths to grow his enterprise to other districts of Telangana and AP, which was his vision over past decade.

With this strategic merger, the vision of reaching out quality eye care to every district of Telangana & Andhra will be achieved.Dr.Sharath will forge his strengths, expertise and knowledge to MaxiVision group, to augment the journey of becoming one of India’s Largest Eye Care Chain. Dr.Sharath, will add value to MaxiVision group in its expansion plans in the region, and also initiate training and academic projects for the group. He will be partnering Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, in all clinical strategies, and technology induction to the group, to benefit the people of twin states of Telangana and Andhra.

The expansion spree in Joint venture will continue to redefine the competitive landscape. As a successful entrepreneur in joint venture MaxiVision aims to launch 15 more hospitals by 2021 in JV. Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Miryalaguda hospitals will be launched by end of 2019.We target MaxiVision to be seen as a 500 crores group company in the next 5 years.MaxiVision has forged a vision plan ‘EMERGE’ to grow its network to other parts of Hyderabad City, over 10 districts in Telangana and AP and spread its network to neighbouring states of Tamilnadu, Kerala and Karnataka, from 2020. This will elevate MaxiVision Group of Eye Hospitals, to be 2nd largest chain of eye care hospital in India, from the current position of 4th largest eye care chain in the country.

Elaborating more on the acquisition Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder Mentor, Co-Chairman, MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye hospitals group said the “ 25 years ago I came back from England to give the best of eye care service to my state which educated me the values and knowledge to what I am today. With a non-compromising ethical practice over the years, my practice grew beyond the capacity of an Individual eye care service provider. Joining hands with Dr.Velu,and my expert team of doctors has helped grow my practice even better, and spread to various locations. The need of the clinical partner arose to the current vision of MaxiVision to be a national player, and timing couldn’t be better than this, for entry of Dr.Sharath, an exemplary young surgeon, with a vision to grow, to this growing group. Together under the guidance and leadership of Dr.GSK Velu, and a team of professionals, this group will grow to the vision in short time”

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr.Sharath babu chilukuri added “ I have been always carrying a vision in my mind to grow my practice to tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After the bifurcation of the state, and emerging new towns, and population, the need of eye care is growing ominously, in all pockets of these two states. Watching MaxiVision grow its own as an undisputed leader, in Telangana and AP, I decided to partner with them, forge energies and grow together with a network of super specialty eye care provider. I am convinced that Dr.GSK Velu, a dynamic health care entrepreneur, Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, who is a guru and example for many Opthalmologists like me, we will be very successful in this journey.

Giving more insights on Maxivision, Mr.Sudheer, COO said, “The success of any health care service provider, is the best combination of clinical and strategic business management expertise. The objective of any ethical health care service provider is to give the best outcome out of surgeries of procedures. This require extensive clinical knowledge and expertise, and a strategic input to invest on right technology, at right time, in right place, on right price, for best results.Today MaxiVision has 11 State of the art eye hospitals across Telangana and AP. Maxivision also hosts all the latest Super Specialty eye care technology, to treat entire gamut of eye diseases. For the last 25 years MaxiVision has treated over 4 million eyes with the best super specialty surgeons in the state.This Joint Venture will carry forward the legacy of maxiVision to other parts of the country and acquire more like minded successful practices to combine positive vision and grow to be a leader in eye care in India.

Dr.Annapoorna, wife of Dr.Sharath Babu, who is also a refractive and cataract surgeon, graced the occasion and lighted the lamp for this great journey

